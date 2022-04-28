Institutionalization of Metro Davao to bring rapid growth in Region 11 - Tolentino

MANILA - Senator Francis 'Tol' N. Tolentino lauded Malacañang after President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law a proposed legislation that seeks to institutionalize the creation of the Metropolitan Davao Development Authority (MDDA).

Tolentino, chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Government and principal sponsor of Republic Act No. 11708 in the upper chamber said the formal establishment of MDDA is expected to bring rapid socio-economic growth, urbanization, and sustainable development in the entire Davao Region (Region 11).

The MDDA under RA 11708 will be a special body which will have jurisdiction over Davao City, the cities of Panabo, Tagum, the Island Garden City of Samal (IGACoS) in Davao del Norte; the City of Digos in Davao del Sur; the City of Mati in Davao Oriental; and the municipalities of Sta. Cruz, Hagonoy, Padada, Malalag and Sulop in Davao del Sur, Carmen in Davao del Norte, Maco in Davao de Oro, and Malita and Sta. Maria in Davao Occidental.

According to Tolentino, institutionalizing the 'Metropolitan Davao' will further empower those localities within its jurisdiction and free themselves from their dependence upon the national government, as well as to promote a sustained and all-inclusive decentralization in the region.