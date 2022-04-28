PHILIPPINES, April 28 - Press Release April 28, 2022 Gatchalian: Development of electric vehicle industry now a law Senator Win Gatchalian said the country can now look forward to transitioning to sustainable transportation with the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act having lapsed into law last April 15. "From the initial proposal of having a national policy and regulatory framework for the use of Electric Vehicles and the establishment of electric charging stations, we have come up with a law that will not only promote the use of EVs but develop the industry as well. The local production of EVs, which some industry players already initiated ahead of this new law, will not only increase the uptake of EVs but likewise pave the way for the generation of new jobs and reduce the transportation sector's reliance on imported fuel," said Gatchalian, principal author and sponsor in the Senate of RA 11697. A salient feature of the new law is the creation of a Comprehensive Roadmap for the Electric Vehicle Industry (CREVI) to accelerate the development, commercialization, and utilization of EVs in the country which includes the construction or installation of charging stations in dedicated parking slots and spaces. The CREVI shall be incorporated in the Philippine Energy Plan and the National Transport Policy. The measure also requires industrial and commercial companies such as cargo logistics companies, food delivery companies, tour agencies, hotels, power and water utilities to ensure that at least five percent of their fleet should comprise EVs. Public transport operators and government units are also included. "Mataas man ang presyo sa kasalukuyan ng mga EVs, inaasahan natin na mapapabilis ang pagbaba ng presyo nito at maaaring mas abot-kamay pa sa tradisyunal na mga sasakyan ngayon kung mapapalago natin ang industriya sa lalong madaling panahon," he said. The Chairman of the Senate Energy Committee earlier said that if implemented correctly, it can help reduce oil consumption in the country by as much as 146.56 million barrels per year and create $9.8 billion or almost P510 billion in savings per year based on the current exchange rate. Under the new law, fiscal incentives are provided in the manufacture and assembly of EVs, charging stations, batteries, parts and components, and other related support infrastructure. A set of non-fiscal incentives will also be applicable for a duration of eight years for EV users, manufacturers and importers, Gatchalian said. The measure is the 11th energy-related law introduced by the re-electionist senator since he became a member of the Senate in 2016. Pagtataguyod ng industriya ng electric vehicle ganap nang batas - Gatchalian Ngayong ganap nang batas ang Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act, inaasahan na ang tuloy-tuloy na pag-usbong ng makabago at sustainable transportation sa bansa ayon kay Senador Win Gatchalian. "Mula sa naunang panukalang magkaroon ng pambansang patakaran at regulasyon para sa paggamit ng electric vehicles at pagtatatag ng mga electric charging stations, nakabuo kami ng batas na hindi lamang magsusulong sa paggamit ng EVs, kundi magtataguyod din sa buong industriya. Dahil sa bagong batas, mapapabilis ang paglaganap nito sa bansa na makapagbibigay ng mga bagong trabaho. Malaking kabawasan din ito sa paggamit ng imported na produktong petrolyo," ani Gatchalian, pangunahing may akda at sponsor sa Senado ng RA 11697. Isa sa mga mahalagang probisyon ng bagong batas ay ang pagtatatag ng Comprehensive Roadmap for the Electric Vehicle Industry (CREVI) na magbibigay daan upang mapabilis ang pagbuo, komersyalisasyon, at paggamit ng mga EV sa bansa. Sakop nito ang pagtatayo ng mga charging station sa mga nakalaang espasyo at parking areas. Ang CREVI ay gagawing bahagi ng Philippine Energy Plan at ng National Transport Policy. Sa ilalim pa rin ng naturang batas, ang mga commercial companies tulad ng cargo logistics companies, food delivery companies, tour agencies, hotels, power at water utilities ay binibigyan ng mandato na siguraduhing EVs ang limang porsyento ng kabuuang bilang ng kanilang mga sasakyan. Kasama rin dito ang public transport operators at mga ahensya ng gobyerno. "Mataas man ang presyo ng EVs sa kasalukuyan, inaasahan natin na mapapabilis ang pagbaba ng presyo nito at maaaring mas abot-kamay pa sa tradisyunal na mga sasakyan ngayon kung mapapalago natin ang industriya sa lalong madaling panahon," aniya. Nauna nang sinabi ng Chairperson ng Senate Energy Committee na kung maipapatupad nang tama ang batas, makakatulong ito na mabawasan ang konsumo ng langis sa bansa ng hanggang sa 146.56 milyong bariles kada taon o katipiran na aabot sa $9.8 bilyon o halos P510 bilyon kada taon batay sa kasalukuyang exchange rate. Nakasaad din sa batas na mabibigyan ng fiscal incentives ang mga nasa hanay ng paggawa o pag-asembol ng mga EV, charging stations, mga baterya, spare parts at iba pang imprastraktura na may kinalaman sa EVs. Mayroon ding non-fiscal incentives na mapapakinabangan sa loob ng walang taon ng mga gumagamit, gumagawa, at nag i-import ng EVs. Ang RA 11697 ay ang panglabing-isang batas na isinulong ni Gatchalian na may kinalaman sa enerhiya mula nang siya ay naging miyembro ng Senado noong 2016.