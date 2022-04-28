Shelter Pets from the Doghouse to the Penthouse: Maui Humane Society's Wags to Riches is Back
The top six fundraisers will earn a VIP night with a shelter dog at several of Hawaii’s top-rated luxury beachfront resorts in Wailea and Kaanapali.MAUI, HAWAII, USA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maui Humane Society’s WAGS to RICHES Event is Back!
Taking Shelter Pets from the Doghouse to the Penthouse
Maui Humane Society is hosting their second annual Wags to Riches event on May 28, 2022. Once again, shelter animals will be sent from the doghouse to the penthouse! The top six fundraisers will earn a VIP night with a shelter dog at several of Hawaii’s top-rated luxury beachfront resorts.
Maui Humane Society has focused their efforts to expand resort relationships and offer more rooms to fundraisers. Whether you’d prefer to stay in Wailea or Ka’anapali, this year’s event has both covered. Participants will compete for a night at Four Seasons Resort Maui, Fairmont Kea Lani, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, and has now expanded to include Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa, The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, and the Royal Lahaina Resort.
“We love the idea of taking a homeless shelter dog to a world-class resort where they’ll be spoiled for the night. All fundraisers will be competing for a luxurious beachfront resort with a four-legged friend. As the event takes place over Memorial Day Weekend, start summer vacation off with a treat for you and a pup at a top-rated resort,” stated CEO Steve MacKinnon.
“This fundraiser is just another example of how our industry provides care and support for our community,” stated Lisa H. Paulson, Executive Director of Maui Hotel & Lodging Association. “I am extremely proud of our participating hotels and their respective teams for sharing their time and talent for Wags to Riches 2022.”
Wags to Riches will be sponsored by the six resorts along with local businesses including At Home Animal Hospital, Beachin’ Rides Maui, Kalei’s Lunchbox, Kihei-Rent-a-Car, Maui Brew Co., Max on Maui, Maui Cookie Lab and Maui Printing. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor for the nationally recognized event, the deadline is April 30.
To register for Wags to Riches, sign up at www.mauihumanesociety.org today. Participants will be utilizing the same peer-to-peer software platform as last year which allows them to integrate with social media, view a fundraising leaderboard and engage in gamification awards to motivate efforts.
Maui Humane Society is the island’s only open admission shelter, accepting all animals in need. The organization cares for over 4400 animals a year and offers high volume, low-cost spay/neuter surgeries to the public for owned pets. The shelter has a robust foster and volunteer program, transfers hundreds of animals through Wings of Aloha flights to adoption-guaranteed homes, practices TNR as a humane method of reducing the community cat population and provides food and supplies at no cost to disadvantaged pet owners through the 4EverPets community outreach program. Visit http://www.mauihumanesociety.org for more information.
