MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, April 18, 2022 to Monday, April 25, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, April 18, 2022, through Monday, April 25, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 92 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, April 18, 2022

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Jannazzo Boyd, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-053-549

Tuesday, April 19, 2022

A Stoeger Arms STR-9C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of Eye Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Donnis Giovonni Jenkins, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-054-169

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of W Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Donnell V. Jones, Jr., of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession with Intent to distribute Marijuana, and Possession of Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-054-193

A 5.56 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle was recovered in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-054-277

A Smith & Wesson MP40 Shield .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of 14th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Paul DeAngelo Brooks, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-054-297

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of 16th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 45-year-old Sarleno Brown, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person. CCN: 22-054-386

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

A Canik TP SFX 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of O Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-054-714

A Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2300 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. CCN: 22-054-739

A Crossman SNR357 BB gun was recovered in the 500 block of 19th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-054-768

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 53-year-old Timothy Roy Eady, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Bench Warrant. CCN: 22-054-802

A Taurus 709 Slim 9mm caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson SD40 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1900 block of Montana Avenue, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 21-year-old Marcus Antonio Spencer, of Southeast, D.C., and 21-year-old Malik Andre Keyon Hall, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-054-916

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, two Glock 17 9mm caliber handguns, a Glock 31 .357 caliber handgun, a Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun, and a CZ 52 7.65 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Mimiko Sayyed, of Northeast, D.C., for Robbery while Armed, Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-054-925

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Division Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Da’Quan M. Douglas, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-054-962

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Purnell Raynard Russell, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Resisting Arrest, Attempting to Flee Law Enforcement, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-054-968

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Mellon Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Tony Melvin Mack, of York, PA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-054-979

Two Glock 19 9mm caliber handguns, a Springfield Armory XD40 .40 caliber handgun, and a Ruger LCP .357 caliber handgun were recovered in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Shymere Deshields, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-054-982

Thursday, April 21, 2022

A Palmetto Armory S60 5.56 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 1800 block of Trenton Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-055-102

A Hi-Point C-9 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 6100 block of Western Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Leonard Preston Williams, of Southeast, D.C., for Prisoner Escape, Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and No Permit. CCN: 22-055-119

A “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Walter Williams, of Lanham, MD, and 22-year-old James Corvy Moton, of Suitland, MD, for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-055-305

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Q Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Attempt to Commit Robbery while Armed, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-055-326

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Terrance Lynwood Boyd, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, National Firearms Act, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-055-392

A Taurus PT-140 G2 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 27-year-old Gibril Samura Emile Davies, of Northwest, D.C., and 21-year-old Melvin Kutubu Koroma, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags. CCN: 22-055-402

A Taurus PT-247 Pro .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Jasper Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Coneleonte Barrett, of Southeast, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-055-469

A Smith & Wesson SD40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Laurel, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-055-471

A Ruger LC95 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Williams David, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-055-482

A “Ghost Gun” rifle was recovered in the 4500 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Ky Lee Jamal Palmer, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with Intent to Kill, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-055-494

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Christian Feliz-Mendez, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Robbery, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. CCN: 22-055-540

Friday, April 22, 2022

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Jefferson Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Monique Alexis Gross, of Laurel, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-055-598

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of 7th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Alli Diaby, of Northeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-005-059

A Topper 490 rifle, a Marlin Arms rifle, a Vanguard CS1-1 revolver, and a J. Stevens rifle were recovered in the 2500 block of 12th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-055-739

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Anacostia Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Gregory Terrell Bowlding, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-055-800

A Sig Sauer P229 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Shepherd Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Dagmawi Mezhebe, of Silver Spring, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and Vandalizing, Damaging, Destroying, Taking Property of a Government Official. CCN: 22-055-886

A Ruger P97DC .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Van Ness Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Daymond Terrell Finklea, of Arlington, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-055-899

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, a BCN Loyal 9 assault rifle, a Smith & Wesson M&P .10mm caliber handgun, a “Ghost Gun” assault rifle, a Fostech Tech15 assault rifle, and a Griffin Armament assault rifle were recovered in the 2900 block of Van Ness Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-055-960

A Smith & Wesson MP40 Shield .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Q Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-056-002

Saturday, April 23, 2022

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of 17th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-056-119

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in 6th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-056-139

A Hi-Point .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 36-year-old Darren Philip Lynch, of Hyattsville, MD, and 34-year-old Kervin Beckles, of Woodlawn, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 22-056-142

A Taurus P-2709 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of 17th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-056-149

A SCCY Industries 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Crittenden Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-056-298

A Sig Sauer P239 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Oak Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old David Tyrone Stewart, of Baltimore, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-056-368

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of 19th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old James Carter, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Counterfeit Tags, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-056-380

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Quarles Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Jajuan Gripper, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, National Firearms Act, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 22-056-391

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and a 5.56 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle were recovered in the 4000 block of 4th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Marquis Ryland, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Rifle outside a Home or Business, Allow Operation with Improper Tags, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Leaving after Colliding, Flee a Law Enforcement Officer, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-056-398

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Springfield Armory XD9 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 600 block of Lamont Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 24-year-old Ronald Jerome Young, of Suitland, MD, and 17-year-old male juvenile, of Landover, MD, for Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-056-438

A Sig Sauer P220 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Wheeler Hill Drive, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Marcus Devon Gaddis, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-056-521

A Hi-Point JCP .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Sofenyas Endale, Jr., of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-056-584

A Rohm RG38 .38 caliber revolver was recovered in 7th Street and Franklin Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 55-year-old Darryl McLinsey Davis, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-056-599

Sunday, April 24, 2022

A Browning Arms 9mm caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson 38 Special .38 caliber revolver were recovered in the 3300 block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-056-836

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old John Maurice West, Sr., of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Contempt of CPO/TPO, and Violation of a CPO – Failure to Appear to a Hearing, Evidence, Protection Order. CCN: 22-056-860

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Morse Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-056-911

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3800 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Calvin Anthony Davis, of Gaithersburg, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 22-056-939

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 9th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-056-954

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of S Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Rashawn Michael McCalaster, of Morningside, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-057-003

An FNH FN 509 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Valley Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Jamelle Lee, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-057-024

A Springfield Armory XD-40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 50th Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Markarius Brooks, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-057-058

Monday, April 25, 2022

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old John Doe, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-057-171

A Hi-Point JHP .45 caliber handgun, a SAR Arms B6P 9mm caliber handgun, and a revolver were recovered in the 2100 block of Foxhall Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 58-year-old Vendel Ivan Brown, of La Plata, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-057-173

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and a .223 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle (both pictured below) were recovered in the 600 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Nathaniel Jahan Carr, of Northeast, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, Parole Violation, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 22-057-197

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Mt. Olivet Road, Northeast. CCN: 22-057-238

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of C Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Jaron Ellis Jonson, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Fugitive from Justice, and Contempt of CPO/TPO. CCN: 22-057-258

A BB gun was recovered in the 1200 block of Constitution Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-057-394

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 18th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Taquan Turner, of Mt. Rainer, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-057-395

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Damien Lovelle Jojuan Walker, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-057-445

A FN FNS-40 .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 33 .357 caliber handgun were recovered in the 5800 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 31-year-old Antynese Warrick, of Northwest, D.C., and 28-year-old Angel Enrique Suncar, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Controlled Substance while Armed, Failure to Obey Officer, Fleeing, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-057-514

A Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Cedar Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Tyrone Joseph Curtis, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-057-606

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Marcellus Stewart, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-057-655

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun. In addition, the ATF is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for the recovery of a “ghost gun” and/or handgun equipped with a conversion device through the end of the year. While previously only tips that led to convictions were rewarded, now information that leads to the arrest and recovery of a firearm will receive reward payments.

