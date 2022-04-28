Submit Release
Governor Newsom Statement on Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Decision Allowing Caltrans to Continue Vital Work Cleaning Encampments 

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the Ninth Circuit’s decision in Where Do We Go Berkeley v. Caltrans allowing Caltrans to continue its work to relocate homeless encampments on its highway right-of-way that pose urgent health and safety risks:   “The court made it abundantly clear that Caltrans can proceed with its important work revitalizing California’s streets and roadways by clearing unsafe encampments which are hazardous to both the general public and those living unsheltered throughout our state.   “Continuing to support the status quo is not only unacceptable but endangers the lives of individuals experiencing homelessness who need housing and supportive services. This is a welcome ruling confirming that we don’t have to let these dangerous conditions continue without taking urgent action.   “With record investments tied to strong local accountability and efficiency measures, California will continue to build on our groundbreaking efforts to end this crisis of homelessness throughout our state.”

