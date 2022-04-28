Governor Baker Joins City of Boston Students at Jamaica Pond for Annual Trout Stocking Program 

BOSTON — Today, Governor Charlie Baker and Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Secretary Kathleen Theoharides participated in the Department of Fish and Game’s (DFG) annual trout stocking program with City of Boston school children and state and local officials to release more than 1,100 state hatchery-raised trout into the city’s Jamaica Pond. Fifth grade students from the John F. Kennedy Elementary School gathered along the pond to help stock 1,000 rainbow trout, 40 brook trout, 40 brown trout, and 25 tiger trout (a cross between a female brown trout and a male brook trout) into the pond.

“Every year I look forward to this fun and educational event releasing trout into Jamaica Pond with local students,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “By actively participating in fish stocking events, many kids will become future stewards of our natural resources, and will have a greater passion to get outside and enjoy nature as much as possible."

“It’s important that we expose children early in their development to the wonders of the natural world in order to foster a love of the environment and a passion for conservation practices that protect wildlife and their habitats,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides. “In addition to stewardship programs, the Department of Fish and Game provides excellent opportunities for people of all ages and experience to participate in free fishing clinics and family fishing festivals run by MassWildlife throughout the Commonwealth.”

Statewide this spring, the Division of Fisheries and Wildlife (MassWildlife) stocking program, which is supported by revenue from fishing licenses and the purchase of fishing equipment, is releasing almost 500,000 brook, brown, rainbow, and tiger trout raised at state hatcheries in the City of Palmer, and the Towns of Belchertown, Montague, Sandwich, and Sunderland. The fish stocked at Jamaica Pond today came from the hatcheries in Belchertown and Sandwich.

“By purchasing a fishing license, anglers fund state wildlife conservation programs that directly benefit all of Massachusetts,” said Department of Fish and Game Commissioner Ron Amidon. “When children and their families go fishing, funds collected significantly contribute to wildlife conservation efforts and the economy while simultaneously teaching youth about wildlife and our environment.”

Jamaica Pond is a 65-acre, 50-foot-deep pond, the largest body of freshwater in the City of Boston. In addition to stocked trout, the pond supports other fish such as largemouth bass, chain pickerel, yellow perch, pumpkinseed, and bluegill. Fishing for trout is most popular during the spring. The pond and park area are managed by the City of Boston’s Parks and Recreation Department. For more information about freshwater fishing, please visit the MassWildlife Fresh Water Fishing webpage. Additionally, during the trout stocking season, MassWildlife publishes daily trout stocking updates detailing where fish were stocked in various ponds, lakes, and rivers around the Commonwealth.

