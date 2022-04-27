TCEQ approves fines totaling $270,010

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $226,788 against 14 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: three air quality, three municipal wastewater discharge, two petroleum storage tank , one public water system, and two water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: two petroleum storage tank and one public water system.

In addition, on April 19, the executive director approved penalties totaling $43,222 against 14 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for May 18, 2022.