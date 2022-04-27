Sen. John Kane Announces Over $7 Million for Health and Education Infrastructure

April 27, 2022 – Today, Pennsylvania State Senator John Kane announced $7,170,500 million of Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant funding has been awarded to local projects throughout the 9th Senatorial District in Chester and Delaware Counties.

“One of the best parts of serving the 9th Senate District is bringing our tax dollars back to the district,” said Sen. John Kane. “These grants represent jobs! This money will go to our community partners to expand the work they do. I’m proud to be a part of these investments here at home and can’t wait for our residents benefit from them.”

RACP grants awarded in the 9th Senatorial District include:

Elwyn Hilltop Children’s Residential Treatment Facility, $820,500

The project in Middletown Township entails a substantial interior and exterior renovation of the Hilltop Building, including the construction of double occupancy rooms to accommodate 32 residential treatment beds and 16 acute psychiatric beds.

Upper Chichester Library and Community Resource Center, $2 million

The project in Upper Chichester Township will create a new, one-story library building containing: three study rooms, a historical/archive room, books sale room, children’s area, conference room, coffee shop, and outdoor patio.

Neumann University Student Union, $1 million

The project in Aston Township will construct a new student union building to be placed next to the residence halls, across from the academic buildings in order to begin the formation of a new quad and center of campus.

Cheyney University Revitalization, $3 million

The project in Thornbury Township will rehabilitate and retrofit site locations on campus.

Bestcore Arts and Technology Innovation, $350,000

The project in Chester City will renovate the former Felton Fire Co. building.

RACP is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects. More information about the program is available online.

