Becoming an Outdoors Woman Field Day Set for June 4 at Buffalo Ridge Refuge

NASHVILLE --- A Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Field Day will be held Saturday, June 4 at Buffalo Ridge Refugee in Humphreys County.

The event is hosted by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and is conducted in a relaxed atmosphere. The BOW workshop is an opportunity for those 18 or older to learn outdoor skills usually associated with hunting and fishing.

Participants will have the choice of selecting two classes from among six offered which will be taught in morning and afternoon session. The classes are all terrain vehicle (ATV) operation, introduction to paddlesports, wild edibles, basic archery, introduction to long distance shooting, and introduction to sporting clays.

The workshop fee is $40 and along with the two sessions, includes lunch and snacks. Space for the event is limited. Registrations may be made here.

For more information contact Donald Hosse, Wildlife Education Program Coordinator, at don.hosse@tn.gov.

---TWRA---

Registrations for 2022 BOW Field Day