Boil Water Notice Issued for The Apartments at 970 Victory Highway Complex Public Water System

The Apartments at 970 Victory Highway Complex in Burillville are required to issue a boil water notice to its consumers because E. coli bacteria was found in the water system. For more information, customers should refer to the notice provided to them by their water supply officials.

The Apartments at 970 Victory Highway Complex collected two samples in the water system on April 22, 2022, that had E. coli present, which were confirmed by additional samples collected on April 25, 2022. A boil water order will remain in effect until the water system investigates the source of the bacteria; completes corrective actions, including disinfection of the water system; collects three consecutive days of absent bacteria samples; and RIDOH notifies the water system officials that the boil water notice can be rescinded.

Customers with questions should contact Thomas Tzeremes at 508-208-7926.