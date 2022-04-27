Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Eleven Bills from the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until May 12, 2022, to act on these bills.

  • CS/HB 375 – Structural Engineering Recognition Program for Professional Engineers
  • CS/HB 481 – Temporary Underground Power Panels
  • CS/CS/HB 741 – Net Metering
  • CS/CS/HB 1411 – Floating Solar Facilities  
  • SB 350 – Procedures for Petitions for Utility Rate Relief
  • SB 442 – Powers of Land Authorities
  • CS/CS/SB 882 – Inventories of Critical Wetlands 
  • SB 1186 – Agritourism
  • CS/CS/SB 1432 – Vessel Anchoring
  • CS/CS/SB 1474 – Online Training for Private Security Officers
  • SB 7036 – Lifeline Telecommunications Service

