Conquest Cyber announces executive team addition, Matthew Horne as VP of Corporate Development
Conquest Cyber has continued the expansion of top-tier executive growth with the addition of a new Vice President of Corporate Development.NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conquest Cyber, the elite cyber security company whose purpose and drive is directed at addressing gaps in our national approach to cyber defense, announces the addition of a new Vice President of Corporate Development, Matthew Horne. The addition of Horne continues Conquest’s priority of adding top-tier talent to their team.
Horne comes to Conquest from IronNet CyberSecurity, where he served as the Vice President of Finance. He has over 15 years of experience formulating business strategy, managing change, and delivering sustainable growth. Horne’s expertise and eye for evaluating business operations will help increase revenue growth, profitability, performance, and compliance.
“In my mind, there is no more exciting place to be right now than Cybersecurity - the threat landscape continues to rapidly expand, as does interconnectedness, which means resilience is no longer just a 'nice to have'. It is paramount that across the ecosystem everyone is able to competently do their part, particularly within our nation's most critical sectors. I'm excited to help Conquest play an ever increasing role in protecting Customers most valuable assets, in turn securing our Country's interests.” says Horne.
Jeffrey J Engle, Chairman and President of Conquest Cyber, is thrilled about this new addition saying, “Bringing in Matt represents a major milestone for us in our development as the premier cyber resiliency partner to our US critical infrastructure sectors. This strengthens our leadership team and ensures that we always have a key leader working to mature our business processes for scale.”
About Conquest Cyber
Conquest is an elite cyber security company that protects our nation’s defense and critical infrastructure sectors, including healthcare, energy, finance, and manufacturing. Conquest helps companies achieve cyber resilience and conquer cyber risk. Their cutting-edge tools provide unparalleled visibility, control, and protection they need to scale and grow with confidence. Originally established to address digital transformation challenges in enterprise, Conquest refocused on secure digital transformation and cyber resiliency in 2018 with the addition of Jeffrey J. Engle. This led to the deployment of our flagship product ARMED™ and cemented our place on the front lines – creating a competitive advantage for our customers on the new frontline for freedom.
