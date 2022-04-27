Submit Release
State Auditor Shad White Responds to Guilty Plea of Nancy and Zach New in State Case

April 27, 2022

JACKSON, Miss. – Today Nancy and Zach New pleaded guilty to the largest public fraud scheme in state history. I will avoid extensive commentary because there is still a gag order in one case, but as I said today, I’m proud of the work my investigators and the prosecutors did to get us here.

I’ve pledged to both state and federal prosecutors that we will help them obtain any information they need as they decide on others they will charge.

In February 2020, I gave the FBI access to all the evidence we had. Since then we’ve worked hand in glove each day with them to move this case forward. Between us, the FBI, and the Office of the Inspector General, this case will be fully investigated. Period

