How to Improve Non-Emergency Medical Transportation for Medicaid and Medicare Patients With SNAH?

SNAH Ride

Non-Emergency Medical Transportation is crucial for many Medicaid and Medicare recipients, especially those with low income.

While serving our clients, we found that many needed transportation and assistance in making arrangements for their healthcare needs,” — Elena Lopez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beneficiaries have frequently cited the following as significant issues they face with NEMT:Inadequate Provider NetworksOne of the most common complaints amongst Medicaid and Medicare NEMT beneficiaries is the inadequacy of provider networks. This can cause late pickups, over-scheduling, and lack of transportation availability. When patients can't depend on their transportation to pick them up on time or take them where they need to go, it can lead to significant problems that ripple through the system, such as:• Canceled appointments• No-show fees• Missing necessary health care check-ups/prescriptions• Increased stress levelsIt's essential to have a strong network of providers to provide an adequate and dependable NEMT service. With the SNAH Ride App, everyone has an organizational tool that keeps track of all the moving parts and helps to ensure that things run smoothly.• Patients can schedule bookings• Drivers can manage bookings• Patients and drivers can keep track of all ridesIt's much easier to manage and keep track of everything in a single location. This helps avoid mix-ups, late pickups, and other NEMT issues that can cause problems for patients.Lack of Communication and CoordinationAnother major challenge with Medicare and Medicaid NEMT is the lack of communication and coordination between providers, patients, and caretakers. This often leads to confusion about appointments, pickups, and drop-offs.For example, a patient might schedule a transportation provider a week in advance, but the provider forgets to pick them up on the day of their appointment. The patient then has to scramble to find another way to get to their meeting or miss it entirely. This can happen when there is a lack of communication between the various parties providing NEMT services.Cancellations and No-showsPatients also frequently experience cancellations and no-shows from their transportation providers. This presents a few problems:• The patient has to reschedule their appointment or miss it altogether.Cancellations and no-shows are significant issues in the Medicare and Medicaid NEMT world, but you can avoid them with proper communication and coordination. With the SNAH Ride App, patients and providers can stay in touch and ensure that everything is on track.How Can the SNAH Ride App Reduce Program Costs for NEMT?There are several ways the SNAH Ride App can help states save money with Medicare and Medicaid NEMT.Streamline ServicesNEMT is efficient and can help reduce program costs for NEMT by streamlining the booking process and improving communication. When patients book their rides through the app, they can enter all their information in advance. This includes their pickup and drop-off locations andany special requirements they might have.This information is then sent directly to the transportation provider, eliminating the need for phone calls or other forms of communication. This can save a significant amount of time and money and improve the overall efficiency of the Medicare and Medicaid NEMT program.Another way that the SNAH Ride App can decrease costs is by improving efficiency and reducing lost revenue from no-shows and cancellations for medical providers. Everyone loses when a patient misses an appointment or can't pick up their medication.The SNAH Ride App can help reduce missed appointments and cancellations by keeping everyone informed and on track. With this app, patients will know when their ride is scheduled to arrive, and providers will have all the information they need to ensure that the patient gets where they need to go.This improved communication will lead to fewer missed appointments and, ultimately, lower costs for the NEMT program.Eliminate Contract Advances with a "Pay As You Go" ServiceThe SNAH Ride App is a pay-as-you-go service, which means states will only be charged when a patient uses the app to book a ride. This is different from the traditional model, where states have to give out multi-million dollar contracts in advance to transportation brokers. In 2018, the state and the federal government spent $2.6 billion on NEMT on less than 5% of beneficiaries.With the SNAH Ride App, there is no need to give out large contracts in advance. States will only be charged when a patient uses the app, which can save a significant amount of money.

Best Medical Software