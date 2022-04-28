The Hidden Opportunities for Australian Businesses in The Great Resignation
The Great Resignation has the potential to be the defining risk of a generation of businesses in Australia and have a significant impact on our economy.AUSTRALIA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australia is a service economy. The services sector represents over 70 per cent of Australian gross domestic product and employs four out of every five Australians. The Great Resignation has the potential to impact the Australian economy for years to come and may well be the defining risk of a generation of businesses.
More than a mere inconvenience, the Great Resignation has a direct impact on service delivery, quality and cost. Managed poorly, it can affect market capitalisation – the very value of a business. Managed effectively however, businesses can turn this existential risk into an opportunity for strategic competitive advantage. The businesses that will do well out of this looming threat are those that are proactive, prepared and enabled.
In an age where information is king, datasets are rapidly increasing in size and insights hide more illusively, having a workplace connected at every level is the only way to achieve this competitive advantage.
