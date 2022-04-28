The Hidden Opportunities for Australian Businesses in The Great Resignation

Submit Release
The Great Resignation has the potential to impact the Australian economy for years to come

The Great Resignation has the potential to be the defining risk of a generation of businesses in Australia and have a significant impact on our economy.

AUSTRALIA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australia is a service economy. The services sector represents over 70 per cent of Australian gross domestic product and employs four out of every five Australians. The Great Resignation has the potential to impact the Australian economy for years to come and may well be the defining risk of a generation of businesses.

More than a mere inconvenience, the Great Resignation has a direct impact on service delivery, quality and cost. Managed poorly, it can affect market capitalisation – the very value of a business. Managed effectively however, businesses can turn this existential risk into an opportunity for strategic competitive advantage. The businesses that will do well out of this looming threat are those that are proactive, prepared and enabled.

In an age where information is king, datasets are rapidly increasing in size and insights hide more illusively, having a workplace connected at every level is the only way to achieve this competitive advantage.

DyFlex Solutions, a SAP Gold Partner made up of experts in solving business problems using innovative technologies, have put together a free, must-have resource for businesses to reduce risk and maintain profitability and service standards.

Driving Service Resiliency in the Great Resignation can be downloaded instantly and for free at https://www.dyflex.com.au/assets/driving-service-resiliency-in-the-great-resignation-ebook

DyFlex Solutions is a business solutions provider with offices in Perth and Sydney specialising in intelligent ERP solutions from SAP.

More information about DyFlex Solutions can be found at https://www.dyflex.com.au/

Raine Gaisford
LimeHub
488701105 ext.
email us here

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.