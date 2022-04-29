Omniscience, Award Winning Tech Company by Co-founder Sunil Rawat, wins BoLAA – "BEST INNOVATIVE BUSINESS AWARD 2022"

Sunil Rawat, CEO of Omniscience

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omniscience, Co-founded by CEO Sunil Rawat, which has been featured in the third annual Financial Times (FT) ranking of Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies, wins BoLAA – "BEST INNOVATIVE BUSINESS AWARD 2022." The third annual FT ranking of The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies shows companies' resiliency as they adapted to the Covid pandemic's original attack in 2020. Since then, corporate leaders across the country have pledged to "build back better," with increasing digitization across a variety of industries and faster advances in green energy generation and infrastructure. Omniscience had ranked #81 out of 500 in the third annual Financial Times (FT). Truly a marvelous achievement.

Take a look at the full list here of Americas' Fastest-Growing companies' : https://www.ft.com/content/6ee8f978-a2e0-4644-b7c7-0718a334adb7

Omniscience is the first company to handle and decipher complex, hyperdimensional data sets without any approximations. This enables customers to make accurate business decisions, and find new, well-timed opportunities. The Omniscale computing model combines mathematical transformations, advanced AI, and unique distributed computing to help insurance and financial services companies grow market share, save on costs, boost return on equity, and increase regulatory compliance. Over time many additional markets will also be able to use Omniscience to decipher the chaos in their environments and help resolve them. Omniscience is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, the heart of Silicon Valley. Investors include Reinsurance Group of America, TD Bank, Translink Capital, Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, Oriza Ventures, Plug and Play Ventures, and others.

The Financial Times list was developed in collaboration with Statista, a research firm, and ranks entrants from around the Americas based on their revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2020. The ranking is based on a country's ability to innovate and the willingness of its high-growth enterprises to be transparent with financial information, rather than on the size of its economy. Around 90% of the companies on the list are from the United States and Canada, with only 5% from Brazil.

As the coronavirus pandemic worsened, more individuals began to work, shop, and communicate through digital channels, the IT sector grew rapidly. Since the lockdowns were lifted, some companies' growth has slowed. As in the previous year's ranking, technology-led by North American corporations accounts for approximately 28% of the whole list, followed by financial services (7%), and health care (6.4 percent).

With its technical origins in the US intelligence community and its founders' experiences developing and deploying internet-scale applications, Omniscience created a breakthrough technology platform to handle the high data volumes and combinatorial complexity of the real world. Omniscience's remarkable team brings extensive experience in machine learning, algorithmic distribution, finance, insurance, and data science.