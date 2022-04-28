Submit Release
News Search

There were 663 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,039 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Alert: I-69 SW Freeway southbound connector ramp to I-610 W Loop southound closure

HOUSTON – As part of the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project, the Texas Department of Transportation will close the I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop southbound beginning Friday, April 29 at 9 p.m. for two years.

During this closure, traffic will continue on the I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound mainlanes to the Fountain View Dr. exit ramp, U-turn at Fountain View Dr. and continue onto the first entrance ramp onto the IH 69 northbound mainlanes. Traffic will then take the I-69 northbound connector ramp to the I-610 southbound mainlanes.

To facilitate this work, there will be a number of additional ramp closures that will take place this coming weekend. These closures can be found at I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project website at www.hou610at69.com.

Also, starting Friday, May 6 at 9 p.m., crews will close the I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound exit ramp to Chimney Rock for about two months. Traffic will take the Fountain View exit ramp, U-turn at Fountain View onto IH 69 Northbound Frontage Rd. to reach Chimney Rock Rd.

These closures are part of the continued work on the I-610 West Loop mainlane bridge over I-69 Southwest Freeway and the reconstruction of the new I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop southbound. Motorists should expect delays this weekend and may want to consider an alternate route. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

The I-69/I-610 interchange is a major connection point of two extremely busy highways serving the Greater Houston area. The $259 million project will significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving.

The project has incentives and disincentives to encourage the contractor to complete various phases sooner than anticipated.

Additional road closure information will be posted at www.houstontranstar.org and at www.HOU610at69.com. Follow @HOU610at69 on Twitter for updates and more on this project.

For more information, contact Danny Perez at (713) 802-5077. Also Follow us on Twitter @TxDOTHouston.

You just read:

Traffic Alert: I-69 SW Freeway southbound connector ramp to I-610 W Loop southound closure

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.