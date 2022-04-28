Traffic Alert: I-69 SW Freeway southbound connector ramp to I-610 W Loop southound closure

HOUSTON – As part of the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project, the Texas Department of Transportation will close the I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop southbound beginning Friday, April 29 at 9 p.m. for two years.

During this closure, traffic will continue on the I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound mainlanes to the Fountain View Dr. exit ramp, U-turn at Fountain View Dr. and continue onto the first entrance ramp onto the IH 69 northbound mainlanes. Traffic will then take the I-69 northbound connector ramp to the I-610 southbound mainlanes.

To facilitate this work, there will be a number of additional ramp closures that will take place this coming weekend. These closures can be found at I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project website at www.hou610at69.com.

Also, starting Friday, May 6 at 9 p.m., crews will close the I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound exit ramp to Chimney Rock for about two months. Traffic will take the Fountain View exit ramp, U-turn at Fountain View onto IH 69 Northbound Frontage Rd. to reach Chimney Rock Rd.

These closures are part of the continued work on the I-610 West Loop mainlane bridge over I-69 Southwest Freeway and the reconstruction of the new I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop southbound. Motorists should expect delays this weekend and may want to consider an alternate route. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

The I-69/I-610 interchange is a major connection point of two extremely busy highways serving the Greater Houston area. The $259 million project will significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving.

The project has incentives and disincentives to encourage the contractor to complete various phases sooner than anticipated.

Additional road closure information will be posted at www.houstontranstar.org and at www.HOU610at69.com. Follow @HOU610at69 on Twitter for updates and more on this project.

For more information, contact Danny Perez at (713) 802-5077. Also Follow us on Twitter @TxDOTHouston.