Katchakid Celebrates 50 Years with a “Golden" Opportunity to Win a Free Pool Safety Net
Each Katchakid team member will present a deserving family with a golden ticket to receive a free safety net
As we reflect upon the past 50 years and the wonderful people, organizations and partners who contributed to our growth, we are inclined to honor families in need of pool safety equipment.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Katchakid Inc., creator of the renowned pool safety net, is celebrating its 50th birthday since the company was founded in 1972. For five decades, Katchakid has helped prevent tragic pool accidents by providing and installing safety nets for families all across the country. To honor this important milestone and support the communities it serves, Katchakid has launched a “Golden Safety Net Ticket” campaign to award families who are in need of pool safety equipment to protect their children.
Fifty years ago, Katchakid launched a new era in child pool safety. Founder Blair Esson’s vision of providing an innovative solution for preventing pool drownings has grown to become a household name in the swimming pool safety equipment industry. Today, Katchakid is relied upon by parents, schools, and communities worldwide.
“As we reflect upon the past 50 years and the wonderful people, organizations and partners who contributed to our growth and success, we are inclined to give back through this amazing opportunity to honor families in need of pool safety equipment,” said Clare Esson, sales director for Katchakid.
Throughout 2022, each team member of Katchakid will select one deserving family to bestow a golden ticket, redeemable for a fully installed safety net. Members of the community can take part in the decision by calling their local Katchakid office and nominating a family in need.
The first golden ticket has been presented to a deserving family selected by Charla Trout, a sales team member for Katchakid in Dallas.
“I selected Dallas mother and Navy veteran, Michelle, who recently experienced a dangerously close call when her two-year-old son fell in their family’s swimming pool and nearly drowned,” said Trout. “We are so thankful that her son is in stable condition now, and beyond grateful we could assist her family with this gift of a safety net system to provide enhanced safety and peace of mind.”
Each year, nearly 900 children and adolescents in the U.S. die from unintentional drowning; a harrowing reminder of the importance of reliable pool safety equipment. Katchakid specializes in swimming pool safety barriers including pool safety nets, removable pool fences, and leaf pool covers to prevent accidental drownings. Each safety barrier is meticulously developed, rigorously tested and perfected to offer a modern solution to pool safety.
Learn more about Katchakid and how to nominate a family to win at www.katchakid.com.
About Katchakid Inc.
Established in 1972, Katchakid Inc. has been providing the ultimate answer in swimming pool safety equipment for over 50 years. Katchakid specializes in swimming pool safety barriers including pool safety nets, removable pool fences, and leaf pool covers. Katchakid Pool Safety is at the forefront of the swimming pool protection industry, relied upon by parents, schools, and communities worldwide. For more information, visit www.katchakid.com and follow along on social media @katchakidinc.
