Gov. Kemp Signs Legislation to Enhance Election Integrity and Improve Criminal Case Data Flows

GEORGIA, April 27 - Atlanta, GA – Today, Governor Kemp signed a bill that takes further steps to ensure secure and fair elections and enhances criminal case data exchanges to reduce criminal case backlogs (SB 441).

"Building on the strong, commonsense measures in our Election Integrity Act of 2021, this new law will allow us to engage highly-qualified personnel from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist in ensuring our elections are secure and fair," said Governor Brian Kemp. "In addition to signing this bill into law, I also allocated $504,116 in Fiscal Year 2023 funds for these positions.

"Furthermore, and thanks to the leadership of Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, Senator Bo Hatchett, and Speaker Ralston, this bill will help us improve communication protocols within the judiciary and keep our communities and crime victims safe. When communication breakdowns exist between law enforcement, crime victims, prosecutors, judges, and potential employers, then justice cannot be effectively served, and we commend all who worked to pass this bill and improve this reporting system."

