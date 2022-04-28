A ruling that prevented California from shutting down privately owned detention centers for immigrants was set aside Tuesday by a federal appeals court, which ordered a new hearing before an 11-judge panel.
You just read:
Federal Appeals Court to reconsider California effort to shut down private detention centers for immigrants
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.