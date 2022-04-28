Submit Release
A bill to rename UC Hastings College of Law is gaining momentum

(Subscription required) The bill would also create a means for providing pro bono legal help to tribal members and dedicate a permanent memorial to the Yuki people on the tribe’s campus. SB 1288 would merely remove the Hastings name.

