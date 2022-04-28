The Famous R&R Cigars' New Northport, AL Location You Need to Visit

R&R Cigars has been making a name in Alabama for years, and now the family-owned and operated business is pushing a slick new shop located in Northport.

TUSCALOOSA, AL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- R&R Cigars has a short but rich history within Alabama. Beginning with a celebratory smoke between father and son for graduating high school, the two have gone on to found a staple within the cigar community in Tuscaloosa and the surrounding area.The father and son duo—Reagan and Randy—are now incredibly happy to be sharing the love with the city of Northport and its families. R&R Cigars has opened its most recent shop in the Northport Essex Square Market Place, an ideal location for the entire surrounding community. The shop is open from 9AM to 9 PM each day aside from Sunday. Of course, gamedays keep the location open until 11 PM. You can find directions to R&R’s location in Northport here. At R&R Cigars locations you can find some of the most diverse humidors in the United States, with over 1000 different cigars to choose from. R&R Cigars is a Rocky Patel Partner lounge and boasts an incredible Rocky Patel Cigars selection. Further, brands like Fuente, Padron, Perdomo, Alec Bradley, My Father, Eiroa, La Flor Dominicana are easily found at R&R.R&R also boasts a wide range of rare and boutique cigars that are difficult to find in other shops. The business was built by cigar lovers—for cigar lovers. Whether you smoke for celebration or habit, Reagan and Randy have curated a full, extensive lineup for aficionados and amateurs alike.R&R Cigars is a go-to venue for incredible cigar-related events. The business has always been an industry leader with named manufacturer events. Rocky Patel, Nish Patel, Nimish, Nick Perdomo, Robert Caldwell, Nick Melillo, Litto Gomez, Jonathan Drew, Bill Paley, Sean Williams, Alec Rubin, Mike Szczepankiewicz, Jason Wood, and many others are all featured in the R&R Cigars events hall of fame.“Best little cigar shop around. The owners are great. Almost like being with family!” - Sean RAbout R&R CigarsAfter Reagan graduated law school in 2011, Randy and Reagan decided to open R&R Cigars in Tuscaloosa, to bring a place to relax and recharge from the daily burdens of the stresses of life. In January of 2012 R&R Cigars opened its doors to the public for the first time. By January 2013 R&R celebrated its first anniversary by having Rocky Patel himself come to the anniversary party. A southeast record was set for most boxes sold at an event!In 2014 Reagan became the youngest Board Member of the International Premium Cigars and Pipes Retailer Association at the age of 26. R&R has since purchased the famous Maxwell House, which is now fondly referred to as The Cigar Mansion. R&R continues to happily serve the Alabama cigar community.Address: 46 McFarland Blvd, Northport, AL 35473Website: https://thecigarmansion.com/ Email: reagan@randrcigars.comPhone: +12057222458