Carper Calls for Climate, Clean Energy Investments to Bolster American Energy Independence, National Security

DELAWARE, April 27 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, along with former U.S. Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus and the Climate Action Campaign, today held a Capitol Hill news conference in support of accelerating America's clean energy transition to protect our planet from climate change, strengthen our national security, and lower costs for families.

“We can end our overreliance on foreign fossil fuels, drive down harmful climate emissions, and lower energy costs for families by investing in clean energy. In the Senate, this is our ‘do or die’ moment to pass legislation that speeds up our transition to a clean energy future and strengthens our national security,” said Senator Carper. “Now is our time to get it done. Every week that passes without action, Americans face real costs in dollars, livelihoods lost, and missed opportunities. The future of our national security and planet is at stake.”

“As long as we rely on fossil fuels, our economy and our families’ pocketbooks will be held hostage to the whims of dictators like Putin,” said Secretary Mabus. “America will be truly energy independent only when we use home grown alternative, sustainable energy which isn’t subject to price spikes due to uncertainty and chaos. It’s an issue of national security.”

A livestream of the event is available here.

