Joan E. Murray Book, 'You Can TRUST Him … When You Appear Invisible to Others, You Can TRUST that God Sees You!'

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Do you have difficulty trusting some people? How about God? When our trust in humanity wanes, these feelings can impact our faith."

“There are many of us who struggle with trusting others. One of the reasons for this is that often, the people we trusted to watch over and care for us, failed us,” says international Bible teacher Joan E. Murray. “Their abandonment left deep wounds and scars in our souls. As a result, some of us believe that just like these people, God cannot be trusted.”

In her inspirational book, You Can TRUST Him: Anchoring Your Hope in God During Difficult Times, Murray aims to help readers rediscover their confidence in God and reconnect with their faith through uplifting stories of modern day men and women who, in the midst of devastating hardship, chose to trust God.

Woven throughout are explorations of Biblical figures who were unsure they could survive their painful struggles: Hagar, Jeremiah, Caleb, John the Baptist, Mary Magdalene and Leah, to name a few. The result is a powerful juxtaposition of old and new reminders of God’s presence in our lives, and deep truths about God’s love, compassion and care for each of His children. You Can TRUST Him brings the Bible to life and seeks to help us trust His Word, trust His timing and trust that He will help us navigate through the painful seasons of life.

Author Joan E. Murray is the founder and CEO of Joan Murray Ministries and Seeds of Hope Worldwide Missions. She is an international Bible teacher, pastor, speaker and missionary who loves the Word of God and desires to see people experience freedom, wholeness and victory in all areas of life. She has 26 years of experience in management, counseling and in providing help and humanitarian aid to those who are struggling in life.

Joan has been featured on TBN, Daystar, TCT Network, Christian Television Network (CTN), ABC 6/KAAL TV and Destiny TV. Her show, "The Word With Joan Murray Ministries" can be seen on The Now Television Network. Joan has also been featured in various magazines, i.e.. Global Woman Magazine, Beverly Hills Magazine and various newspaper articles. She has aired on a number of radio stations, such as KSBJ, The Word, BPN Radio, Moody Radio, Fisk University, WFSK-FM, The Tom Sumner Program, Wilkins Radio…..etc. and can be heard daily on BPNRadio.com, Channel 8.

You Can TRUST Him: Anchoring Your Hope in God During Difficult Times
Publisher: Xulon Press/Salem Media Group

ISBN-10: 1632216183

ISBN-13: 978-1632216182

Available from jemmuniquegifts.com; joanmurrayministries.org; Amazon.com; BN.com; Xulon Press; Apple Books, Joanmurrayministries.org and other retailer

I Must Pray: A Guide To A Powerful Prayer Life
Publisher: Xulon Press/Salem Media Group
ISBN-10: 9781545609477
ISBN-13: 978-1545609477

Available on jemmuniquegifts.com; joanmurrayministries.org; Amazon.com; BN.com; Xulon Press; Apple Books and other retailers

