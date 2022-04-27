Submit Release
New Saturday contraflow schedule for Kūhiō Highway starts this week, April 30

LĪHUʻE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Kauai residents of modified Saturday contraflow hours on Kūhiō Highway from Kapule Highway to the Temporary Kapaʻa Bypass beginning April 30. The new Saturday schedule will begin an hour earlier, shifting from 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

The change in schedule will address the recent uptick in vehicular traffic observed on Saturday mornings. The Kūhiō Highway weekday contraflow schedule remains unchanged. Weekday hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 4:15 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Traffic counts and efficiency will continue to be monitored and any future modifications to the contraflow schedule will be announced in advance.

