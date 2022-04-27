Governor announces $10 million in grant funding for food security

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Wednesday the availability of $10 million in grant funding for food security efforts around the state.

“This administration has prioritized tackling food insecurity since Day 1, and we are seeing success: New Mexico has one of the most improved food insecurity rates in the country,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “But there’s more work to do, and this funding empowers communities to do even more to eradicate hunger in New Mexico.”

“This is a unique opportunity for local governments and nonprofits to collaborate and partner to increase food security in their communities,” said Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Debbie Romero. “We’re excited to be funding innovative projects that will get food to New Mexicans in every corner of the state, including those in hard-to-reach communities.”

Proposals are being accepted through May 23, 2022. Applicants must be a legally recognized government or quasi-governmental entity. Nonprofit entities must apply through a local government to submit a project.

Eligible applicants include:

Tribal governments

Local governments, including towns, cities, and counties

Land grants

Councils of Governments

School districts

Senior centers

Nonprofit child nutrition and senior meal sponsors

Nonprofit agricultural operations, food hubs, and cooperatives

New Mexico Association of Food Banks agencies and nonprofit network partners

Funds will be distributed on a reimbursement basis through June 30, 2023.

Since 2019, the Lujan Grisham administration has worked to invest in food security for all New Mexicans by expanding nutrition programs for children, families, and seniors; helping farmers and ranchers get food to the communities that need it most. In 2022, the Lujan Grisham administration secured $24.7 million – the largest investment increase in food and agriculture in recent state history – to increase access to healthy meals for hundreds of thousands of food insecure New Mexicans.

Entities interested in applying to the New Mexico Food Security Grant are encouraged to attend a pre-application webinar hosted by the Department of Finance Administration at 2 p.m. May 3. Sign up here.

More information can be found on the DFA website.