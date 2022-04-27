Hydrogen Energy Storage Market Size to Hit USD 29.26 Bn by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global hydrogen energy storage market was valued at USD 15.52 billion in 2021 and is projected to hit over USD 29.26 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030.

The energy storage has become one of the market dynamics for the global hydrogen energy storage market. The hydrogen energy storage helps in the power and electricity generation on a large scale. One of the factors driving the growth of the global hydrogen energy storage market is growing emphasis on the clean and green energy. For this, the government of established and emerging nations is working with key market players for the development of the market.



In addition, the growing initiatives for the research and development in the field of energy are also driving the growth of the global hydrogen energy storage market over the projected period. The expansion of automobile and transportation sectors are propelling the expansion of the worldwide hydrogen energy storage market. The hydrogen is widely used in the vehicles. This helps in the reduction of toxic gases. Thus, this is boosting the demand for hydrogen energy storage in the global market.

Furthermore, the strict government regulations against the greenhouse gas emissions and global warming are supporting the growth of the global hydrogen energy storage market. Moreover, the major market players are collaborating with the government agencies for the development of hydrogen energy storage market. Additionally, the government of developed and developing countries is providing subsidies and tax rebates for the production plant of hydrogen. This factor is also boosting the growth of the worldwide hydrogen energy storage market.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 15.52 Billion CAGR 7.5% from 2022 to 2030 Largest Market Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Market North America Companies Covered Steelhead Composites Inc., Air Liquide, Air Products Inc., ITM Power, Iwatani Corporation, Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV, Cummins Inc., Engie, Nel ASA, Linde PLC

Report Highlights:

Based on the technology, the compression storage technology segment dominated the global hydrogen energy storage market in 2021 with largest market share. The compressed form of hydrogen is used as fuel for the automobiles and vehicles on a large scale. This factor is driving the growth of the segment.

On the basis of physical state, the solid segment holds the largest market share the global hydrogen energy storage market in 2021. The large amount of hydrogen is stored as solid form as this can be used as liquid or gas form in later stages.

Based on the application, the industrial segment dominated the global hydrogen energy storage market in 2021 with largest market share. There is surge in demand for electricity in industrial areas. This factor is driving the segment growth during the forecast period.

North America region is the fastest growing region in the hydrogen energy storage market. The government of developed countries such as the U.S. is constantly striving for the conservation of energy. Various activities are being carried out for creating awareness about conservation of energy among people. In addition, the existence of major market players in the region is propelling the growth of the hydrogen energy storage market in the region.

Asia-Pacific is the largest segment for hydrogen energy storage market in terms of region. The growing demand for clean and green energy is contributing to the expansion of the growth of the Asia-Pacific hydrogen energy storage market. Moreover, the hydrogen is widely used for various industries.





Future of Hydrogen Energy Storage Market

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the demand for hydrogen has increased dramatically over the period of time. Many of the countries have started supplying hydrogen for industrial purposes. The hydrogen is used in various industries such as transport, construction and buildings, and power generation. The hydrogen is used to curb the greenhouse gases emissions and carbon emissions. Thus, due to all of these factors, the market for hydrogen energy storage is expected to expand in the near future.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the global hydrogen energy storage market was negative.

This is due to the decline in the rate of production of electricity during the pandemic.

Even energy industry saw decline in the growth. This is attributed to the shut down of manufacturing costs and supply chain disruption.

Thus, the recovery of the global hydrogen energy storage market is expected as lockdown restrictions are being removed.

Key Developments in the Marketplace:

South Korea had 15 hydrogen powered buses and ten hydrogen powered trucks in July 2020. Throughout 2021, the nation expects to introduce at least 80 new hydrogen powered trucks to the hydrogen energy storage market.

Hydrogen de France and Ballard Power Systems signed a deal in December 2019 to develop and integrate a multi megawatt scale fuel system into HDF Energy’s Renewable power plant for stationary power usage. It’s a multi megawatt baseload system that uses electrolysis to store significant amounts of intermittent renewable energy in the form of hydrogen.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Compression

Liquefaction

Material Based





By Physical State

Solid

Liquid

Gas





By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial





By Application

Stationary Power

Transportation

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





