Mike Rathke Releases Folk-Opera Concept Album “The Harlot and the Bride”
Mike Rathke’s “The Harlot and the Bride” is a futuristic concept album that follows the saga of a pastor living in a dystopian world.VERO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Rathke’s “The Harlot and the Bride” is a futuristic concept album that follows the saga of a pastor living in a dystopian world. After releasing two singles “Let It Go” & “Esau,” Mike’s full project is available today and listen by visiting Mike’s official website!
The record features seven songs that carry the character arc of the protagonist’s journey from beginning to end. All of the tracks were written by Rathke except for “Stay on the Path,” written by the late Keith Green. The album also features “Gospel Plow” which is Mike’s rendition of a traditional mountain folk tune.
“The idea for this album came to me when I was 16. Over the years, I’ve attempted to write this collection of songs on multiple occasions,” said Rathke. “But it wasn’t until 2021, on the backside of the pandemic, that I finally was able to put pen to paper. I wrote and arranged the album in just a couple of weeks.”
The first single “Let It Go,” was released on April 1st. The song tells the story of a former drug runner-turned pastor, who desires to live a quiet life under the radar of a tyrannical government. The rest of the album carries the story sequentially throughout the seven tracks.
“For several years now, I’ve been intrigued with the idea of writing a concept album similar to Blitzen Trapper’s release of ‘Wild and Reckless’,’" said Rathke. “We are in the process of creating a live stream concert that will tell the story in greater detail. I’ve been calling it a ‘folk-opera’ and I’m really excited to share more in the coming weeks.”
Updates about Mike Rathke and his music are available on his website plus social media channels!
About Mike Rathke:
Kansas native, Mike Rathke, grew up poor in a rural trailer court. His mother struggled with severe mental illness and as a result, Mike and his siblings left home in their teens. At age twelve, Mike began staying with friends and sleeping on whatever couch was available. Music became a welcome respite from the chaos of everyday life. At age 19, he came into the Christian faith and began to write songs about life, love, brokenness, grace, and redemption.
His first adventure in the realm of music production came with three self-produced albums, “Letters from the Father,” “Spoken Words and the Word That’s Spoken,” and “Never Change.” His 2019 EP “The Dawning Fire” was recorded at The Sound Emporium in Nashville and was produced by Billy Chapin, Producer & Engineer (Backstreet Boys, Sister Hazel, Edwin McCain, Don Henley) and co-produced by Brandon Bailey.
The Harlot and the Bride Track Listing
1. Let It Go
2. White Stone
3. Gospel Plow
4. The Harlot and the Bride
5. Esau
6. Before That Day
7. Stay on the Path
