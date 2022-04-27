Replace Your University Recently Recognized as Top 3 Movers & Shakers in the Financial Industry for 2022

Submit Release
The young company in the financial education market is stacking accolades fast as they continue to move to the top

Almost everyone working here came through as a client first, and then loved the results so much they wanted to be a part of the company. I feel like that really speaks volumes!”
— Michael Lush, CEO of Replace Your University
LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Replace Your University, the 500-pound gorilla in the financial education industry, was recently recognized in Digital Journal – a top business publication- as a Top 3 Movers and Shakers in the Financial Industry in 2022.

Replace Your Mortgage started in 2014 when Michael Lush used an ingenious strategy to accelerate the payoff of his mortgage in 3.5 years, resulting in eventually sharing the strategy with others by publishing a book called “Replace Your Mortgage”. Since then, Replace Your Mortgage has grown at an exponential pace largely due to the incredible success clients consistently achieve. With most clients being referrals from previous clients, it is clear this strategy is effective.

The company has been racking up numerous wins along with rapid growth in 2022 even though it is only the 2nd quarter. This is looking like a huge year for the company after numerous developments and strategic partnerships have taken place. They recently added multiple new programs (that were in beta for more than a year) and have already had significant success with Replace Your Employer despite being launched in February.

The recognition caught the attention of multiple well-known publications (including Digital Journal, Fox News syndicates, ABC News and LA Newswire to name a few). The company has developed and grown fast with the addition of expanding the team, product offerings, and reallocating capital for rapid growth.

Many people think the Replace Your University programs sound too good to be true. Michael Lush, the Founder & CEO of Replace Your University had this to say, “Our biggest obstacle is people think this is too good to be true, but we have over 6,000 happy clients and our BBB rating is unbelievably good. So, we must know what we’re doing. Almost everyone working here came through as a client first, and then loved the results so much they wanted to be a part of the company. I feel like that really speaks volumes.”

This appears to be another steppingstone for Replace Your University and will help the growth surpass expectations once again. RYU has injected additional capital into expanding operations and has not currently opened doors to outside investment or funding.

You can learn more about Replace Your University by going to their website. Replace Your Mortgage does not offer mortgages, Helocs, or loans of any kind. Replace Your Mortgage is not a bank and does not provide credit offers. Replace Your Mortgage is strictly for educational and informational purposes only.

