Sinan Energy Tokens Provide Excellent Exposure to Two High Growth Markets
EINPresswire.com/ -- Renewable energy is one of the fastest growing markets with an unprecedented level of investment and global adoption by energy users, especially commercial and industrial sector businesses. Last year over $286 billion dollars was invested in renewable energy, more than six times higher than a decade ago.
Similarly, carbon credits markets have boomed in recent years, driven by the need to reduce harmful atmospheric emissions to prevent accelerating climate change. Most of the top 5000 corporations, who combined make up over 80% of the world’s GDP, have adopted net-zero targets for 2030. This has led to a boom in carbon credit demand with prices increasing over 700% in the last four years alone. According to a report by Deloitte, carbon credits are expected to increase fifteen-fold in value over the next decade as the global drive to Net Zero carbon emissions gathers momentum.
Sinan accelerates the commercial deployment of new renewable energy technologies by integrating these technologies into a blockchain enabled tokenization platform to build innovative plants that generate twin revenue streams, one stream from the sale of energy and an additional revenue stream from tokenized carbon credits.
Having two revenue streams means Sinan can deploy new renewable energy technologies sooner than others and accelerate their commercialization and mass deployment.
Sinan’s blockchain platform enables it to tokenize, record and verify carbon credits that are generated from its own plants. This allows it to achieve international certification and hence trade carbon credits on global carbon markets.
This integrated carbon credit value chain from source to market provides a strong revenue stream which combined with the sale of energy makes the return on investment in new technologies viable and attractive.
Signed Power Purchase Agreements
Sinan has signed PPA’s to build plants with a total capacity more than 100MW. Utility-scale plants will be built at Sinan’s Innovation Implementation Zone in the Northern Cape, South Africa which has amongst the highest levels of solar radiation in the world and excellent wind resources. Decentralized grids and standalone plants will be built at client sites with the first two projects scheduled to start construction in Q2 2022.
Global Collaboration Agreements
Sinan has concluded collaboration agreements with global technology innovators to implement new renewable energy technologies that are ready for commercialization at the Sinan Innovation Implementation Zone. With a leadership team that has extensive first-hand experience in designing and building renewable energy plants on four continents as well as expertise in carbon credit generation and certification, these alliances are expected to
bear fruit by Q4 2022.
Simultaneous IEO and IDO
The Sinan Energy Token joint IEO and IDO is currently underway on the P2PB2B global Crypto Exchange
IEO: https://p2pb2b.com/token-sale/403/
IDO: https://p2pb2b.com/ido/7/
Mohamed Madhi
