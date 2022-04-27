Global Neuroscience Market Size 2022-2027 Trends, Research Report, Analysis, Growth - IMARC Group

neuroscience market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global neuroscience market size reached a value of US$ 32.22 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 41.24 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 3.80% during 2022-2027.

Neuroscience refers to an interdisciplinary science that examines the structure and function of the brain and nervous system. It combines cellular and molecular biology, physiology, anatomy, human behavior and cognition, and other disciplines to study the physical anatomy of the brain and neurological and physiological functioning. It assists neurologists in understanding different factors that can aid in the development of medications and strategies to prevent and treat various neurological disorders. Nowadays, neuroscientists and researchers utilize advanced imaging techniques to identify neural networks involved in understanding disease pathways, early disease diagnosis, and cognitive processes.

Neuroscience Market Trends and Drivers:

The global neuroscience market is primarily driven by the growing prevalence of neurological and brain disorders, such as Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's, and schizophrenia. Additionally, several favorable initiatives undertaken by governments of various countries to spread awareness regarding neurological diseases and available treatment options are other major growth-inducing factors.

Besides this, the recent advancements in neuroscience and neuro-technology have led to the development of innovative medical devices with enhanced efficiency and patient compliance. Furthermore, the rising adoption of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), microscopy, optogenetics, and electrophysiology to diagnose numerous brain-related conditions has catalyzed the market growth.

Other factors, including the increasing government support and funding for neuroscience research, growing demand for neuroimaging devices, and improving healthcare infrastructure, are also anticipated to create a positive market outlook in the near future.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Neuroscience Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Alpha Omega Engineering, Biobserve GmbH, Blackrock Neurotech, Doric Lenses Inc., General Electric Company, Kernel, Laserglow Technologies, Mightex Systems, NeuroNexus Technologies Inc., Noldus Information Technology B.V., Plexon Inc., Prizmatix Ltd. and Siemens AG.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, component, technology and end user.

Breakup by Component:

• Instruments and Consumables

• Software and Services

Breakup by Technology:

• Brain Imaging

• Neuro-Microscopy

• Electrophysiology

• Neuroproteomic Analysis

• Animal Behaviour Analysis

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Research and Academic Institutes

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

