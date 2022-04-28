Barron & Newburger, P.C. Adds Talented Litigator to Establish Commercial Litigation Practice Group
Charles Murnane Joins Barron & NewburgerAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charles Murnane has joined Barron & Newburger’s Austin office. Charles is a talented bankruptcy attorney and commercial litigator with extensive experience litigating complex cases throughout the state and federal courts of Texas. Mr. Murnane will be joining our Austin headquarters and will work in our bankruptcy and commercial litigation practice groups.
“We are thrilled to have an attorney of Charles’s caliber join our team and expand our bankruptcy and commercial litigation practice. He is a tremendous addition to our firm” explained Stephen Sather, a shareholder, and the leader of the bankruptcy practice group. “Barron & Newburger is committed to helping clients find creative, economically sensible solutions to complex legal problems. As a talented attorney, Charles will expand our ability to represent our clients in this manner.”
“Joining Barron & Newburger is an outstanding opportunity for me personally and professionally,” according to Mr. Murnane. “I am excited to join with this longstanding leader allowing me to work with a new team and significantly expand my practice.”
Mr. Murnane obtained his B.A. in Government and History from the University of Texas at Austin. he earned his J.D. from Southern Methodist University, Dedman School of Law. He is admitted to practice in the state courts of Texas and the U.S. District Court and Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.
About Barron & Newburger, P.C.
Barron & Newburger, P.C. is a national law firm based in Austin, Texas with offices across the United States. Our practices focus on financial services litigation and compliance; representation of creditors, trustees and debtors in commercial bankruptcies; the guidance of law firms in ethical and risk management issues and the representation of businesses and individuals in complex litigation and appeals.
