Office of Special Services to Host Office Hours on Transition and Extended Eligibility

The Office of Special Services will host regular office hours to access Transition and Extended Eligibility information weekly, 11:00am on Wednesdays, starting on May 11th.

We will cover Transition topics that are important to all IEP (Individualized Education Plan) stakeholders, including student involvement, elements of transition to include in IEPs, adult services and supports after high school, transition programs and portfolios, and diversity, equity, inclusion and justice in transition to adulthood.

The office hours will provide time for participants to share, collaborate, and highlight best practices for transition/extended eligibility and enable them to learn about transition to adulthood topics, including the transition IEP process.

To receive a link to join the office hours, please register here.

For further questions, reach out to Titus O’Rourke at titus.orourke@maine.gov.