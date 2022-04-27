Hemoglobinopathies Market Size, Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Scope And Outlook 2022-2027

hemoglobinopathies market

The global hemoglobinopathies market size reached US$ 8.36 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 14.8 Billion by 2027, CAGR of 9.50% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hemoglobinopathies market size reached a value of US$ 8.36 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 14.8 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 9.50% during 2022-2027.

Hemoglobinopathies represent a group of genetic blood disorders that cause structural and production abnormalities in hemoglobin molecules. They are detected by genetic testing, high-performance liquid chromatography, routine red blood cell count, hemoglobin isoelectric focusing, hemoglobin electrophoresis test, etc. Some of the common variants of hemoglobinopathies include sickle cell, thalassemia, beta-thalassemia, etc. Antibiotics, ACE inhibitors, blood transfusions, hydroxyurea, stem-cell transplantation, and analgesic are widely utilized as hemoglobinopathies treatment solutions.

Hemoglobinopathies Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising prevalence of numerous medical conditions, including sickle cell disease (SCD) and thalassemia, is one of the key factors driving the hemoglobinopathies market. In line with this, the expanding geriatric population, who are more susceptible to several chronic ailments, including anemia, is further catalyzing the market growth.

Moreover, the inflating adoption of gene therapy for the treatment of hemoglobinopathies at affordable costs is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the launch of various favorable policies by government bodies across countries to introduce novel therapies and the growing healthcare sector are also augmenting the global market.

Additionally, the increasing investments in R&D activities to develop CRISPR-Cas9 technology by adding, editing, removing, altering, and modifying the DNA are anticipated to fuel the hemoglobinopathies market over the forecasted period.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Hemoglobinopathies Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., bluebird bio Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Danaher Corporation, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc., Gamida-Cell Ltd., Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., Novartis AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Pfizer Inc., Prolong Pharmaceuticals LLC, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. and Sysmex Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, treatment, test type and end user.

Breakup by Type:

• Thalassemia

o Alpha Thalassemia

o Beta Thalassemia

• Sickle Cell Disease

• Others

Breakup by Treatment:

• Blood Transfusion

• Stem-cell Transplantation

• Analgesics

• Antibiotics

• ACE Inhibitors

• Hydroxyurea

• Others

Breakup by Test Type:

• Red Blood Cell (RBC) Count

• Genetic Testing

• High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

• Hemoglobin Isoelectric Focusing (Hb IEF)

• Hemoglobin Electrophoresis (Hb ELP)

• Hemoglobin Solubility Test

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Diagnostics Laboratories

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

