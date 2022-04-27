Global Agriculture Sprayers Market Growth Analysis US$ 2.79 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 5.60% - IMARC Group

agriculture sprayers market

The global agriculture sprayers market reached US$ 1.98 Billion in 2021 and is segmented to reach a value of US$ 2.79 Billion by 2027, CAGR of 5.60%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Global Agriculture Sprayers Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global agriculture sprayers market reached a value of US$ 1.98 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2.79 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.60% during 2022-2027.

Agriculture sprayers refer to farming tools used for spraying liquid fertilizers, herbicides, insecticides, pesticides, or water on crops and plants quickly and efficiently. They generally consist of a spray nozzle, liquid tank, sprayer pump, pressure regulator, valves, fluid plumbing, and spray guns. They are widely utilized for irrigation, weed and pest control, and gardening applications to enhance crop performance, production, and growth. Nowadays, manufacturers are offering agriculture sprayers in various sizes and types, such as hand-operated, foggers, low-pressure, high-pressure, air carrier, and trailer- or tractor-mounted variants.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

Agriculture Sprayers Market Trends and Drivers:

The global agriculture sprayers market is primarily driven by the escalating food demand due to the growing population and declining arable land. Besides this, the shifting focus toward modern farming practices and tools like agriculture sprayers to enhance crop quality is another major growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, several product innovations, such as the development of driverless and drone sprayers integrated with advanced sensors, mapping software, cameras, and global positioning system (GPS) to measure farm sizes and monitor areas requiring spraying, have catalyzed the market growth.

Moreover, the rising need for spraying livestock to kill ticks has accelerated the product adoption rate. Other factors, including the expanding agriculture sector, increasing food security concerns, growing awareness about food safety, favorable government initiatives, and technological advancements, are also anticipated to drive the market further.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Agriculture Sprayers Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

AGCO Corporation, ASPEE, Bucher Industries AG, Buhler Industries Inc. (Rostselmash), CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, Exel Industries, Jacto Inc., KUBOTA Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, RSR AGRO-Hymatic (RSR Retail Pvt. Ltd.), Stihl and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, source of power and usage.

Breakup by Type:

• High-Pressure Sprayer

• Low-Pressure Sprayer

• Air Carrier Sprayer

• Hand Operated Sprayer

Breakup by Source of Power:

• Manual

• Battery-operated

• Solar Sprayers

• Fuel-operated

Breakup by Usage:

• Field Sprayers

• Orchard Sprayers

• Gardening Sprayers

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

