How to Grow Your Online Retail Business With a Best In Class E-Commerce Website | Avensia

CHICAGO, IL, US, April 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avensia has worked on hundreds of e-commerce website for business projects - many of them the best known retail businesses out there. Along the way, they've identified some key areas that can really make or break an e-commerce retail effort.Among those key areas, the website is perhaps the most important. After all, it's the main channel through which your customers are interacting with your online presence, especially in retail.When Avensia works with clients who are trying to boost their e-commerce retail performance, the website is often what they look at first. It's also where the main challenges are the most apparent.This article will go over some of the key factors that will help you turn your e-commerce website into a best-in-class storefront.It's All About Customer ExperienceOnline shoppers have developed certain expectations over the past few years, and their tolerance for those expectations not being met is lower than ever.In short, they want to easily find what they're looking for, they want easy access to any relevant product information, and they want a simple checkout process. They want a journey that goes as smoothly as possible, from start to finish.Of course all that is much more easily said than accomplished on your part as the retailer. Luckily, the nature of e-commerce provides you with some ways to gain insights into what the customers really want.First-Party DataIf you're not backing up your decisions in regards to things like site design and backend support, then you're really just guessing. Fortunately, you are gathering valuable first-party data every time a customer interacts with your site.One of the things Avensia does is help their clients discover and analyze that data. It will show you how people are behaving on your online store, where they spend the most time, where they bounce off of the most regularly.Analyzing this data gives you a look into what your customers are thinking when they shop on or just visit your digital storefront.A/B TestingOperating an e-commerce website also gives you the chance to test potential site changes in real-world environments.A/B testing involves pushing variations of a change to randomly selected visitors, allowing you to monitor the conversion rate of each option. This will tell you empirically which option will perform better.Data-Driven InsightsWhen Avensia consults with clients and looks at ways of improving e-commerce performance, data is always the driving factor behind any decisions regarding optimization.What Avensia means when they say "data-driven insights" is that they apply data analysis to both structured and unstructured data that's been collected from a variety of sources. First-party website data is, of course, wonderful, but there are other kinds of data to draw from as well. E-commerce websites aren't an island for retailers. There's data from every channel that you work with, including marketing data, social media data, product data, SEO data, and more. It's important to use all of this data to paint a complete picture of how customers are interacting with your brand and what they like and don't like about that experience.Data-driven insight, in short, offers a way to give your customers what they want while identifying both current and future trends.Omnichannel is KeyOn the topic of your e-commerce website not being an island, it's important that your site is integrated with the rest of your brand's channels.Omnichannel strategy involves connecting all of your channels to provide the same experience and branding. It means using a singular voice in both marketing materials and website copy. It also means centralizing data so you're able to gather insights from all channels in one place, rather than having every channel siloed with its own data sets.Omnichannel strategy is a major component of how Avensia helps their clients succeed in their e-commerce endeavors.

