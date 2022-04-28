NYC Independent Film Festival coming soon
The 14th annual edition from June 12 to 19
Indie filmmakers have a place in bringing back idea and passion to film.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 14th annual edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival in New York will take place from June 12 to 19 at the Producer's Club on West 44th St in Manhattan. More than 180 films, including documentaries, feature films, shorts and animations, will be shown during this week, in the presence of the filmmakers. After the screening, visitors can talk directly with the makers about their film.
— Dennis Cieri, festival director
COVID-19 brought the film industry almost to a standstill. Film attendance in cinemas stopped completely for almost two years. And along with the shrinking screening window production and distribution of new films were disrupted. The NYC Independent Film Festival held a digital edition in 2020 and a smaller live version in 2021, but is completely back now in 2022, with a full blown live edition at the Producer's Club from June 12 to 19, and the award show on June 19th at the Theater Center on 50 St and Broadway.
With the covid pandemic almost over, it's time for a real festival again, where film lovers and filmmakers from all over the world can meet and enjoy brand new films. The NYC Independent Film Festival is especially for the independent filmmakers who don't have the backing of major production companies or international distribution companies. Filmmakers selected for the NYC Independent Film Festival are often the film creator, screenwriter, producer, cinematographer and director, all in one. For them, the festival is the ideal platform to launch their new film and to reach a wide audience in New York. And to make important contacts in the film world.
For 14 years in a row, festival director Dennis Cieri, a documentary filmmaker himself, has been committed to independent filmmaking and the promotion of it. 'So much of todays entertainment is idol based, where the person is known for being famous and also no other excellence has been lost,' he says. 'While the indie filmmakers have a place in bringing back idea and passion based films.' That is why, according to Cieri, they are so important and necessary.
