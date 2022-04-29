Auto Accident Injury Attorney Broadens Services in Milford MA and Worcester MA
Auto accident injury attorney has services to assist clients after an auto accident injury. Call with questions or to set up a consultation at 617-277-3477.
I pride myself on providing personal, one on one service, to each of my clients from the start of their claim until the resolution of their claim.”FRANKLIN, MA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Daniel Cardinal of the law firm Franklin Law Group MA, LLC broadens services for auto accident injuries in Milford MA and Worcester, MA.
— Daniel J. Cardinal
What to do if someone was involved in an auto accident?
Car accidents happen every day. In that moment, a life can be changed forever. It is important to know what to do and what not to do, as it will affect an individual for years to come.
From the moment a car accident happens, everything will seem confusing and unreal. The body and mind are in a state of shock. The first step is to find composure and assess what has happened. Is there visible smoke or fire coming from any of the involved cars? If so, vacate the vehicle and stay a safe distance away from the vehicle. Is anyone hurt? If there is no danger of the vehicle catching fire, stay in the car, further assess the extent of any injuries sustained and wait for emergency personnel to arrive at the scene. If there is the possibility that a spine injury or broken bones have been sustained, any attempt to move or get out of the car could cause further injury. Emergency personnel are properly trained to assess and treat any injuries that result from a car accident.
If it is determined that the injuries sustained are minor or non-life threatening, and it is safe to exit the vehicle, then carefully exit the vehicle. If it is safe to do so, pictures of the crash scene should be taken. The photos should include the damages to all vehicles involved, photos of any injuries sustained, and photos of any tire marks or collision debris in the roadway. It is ideal to have the photos taken before the vehicles are moved so as to identify the angles at which the cars collided and the resting position of each car after the impact. Capturing these photos will assist in determining the at-fault party and which auto insurer is responsible for paying for property damage, medical bills, lost wages and other compensation of the injured parties.
After the injured parties are treated at the scene by emergency personnel or taken to the hospital, the reality of the car collision starts to set in. The injured party will start to deal with the fact that they have suffered life altering physical and emotional injuries. The injuries may affect the injured party for months, years or the rest of their life. The injured party will need assistance in navigating the process of filing a claim with the insurance company. It is recommended to call an attorney before speaking to anyone else about the collision.
A personal injury attorney can assist in the initial call to the insurance agent to report the collision and processing the immediate personal injury protection benefits available to every injured party in Massachusetts. This benefit is in place to assure that every injured party receives immediate compensation for their initial medical treatment costs and to pay for initial lost wages suffered as a result of the collision.
Beyond this immediate assistance, an experienced personal injury attorney can guide the injured party through the medical treatment process to assure the costs of the medical treatment is covered from start to finish.
An experienced personal injury attorney will also assure that all aspects of the injuries and damages are paid in full and that the rights to full and fair compensation are met. The amount of this compensation will depend on the severity of the injuries. Only an experienced attorney that has spent years valuing various injury cases has the knowledge and skill to properly identify and value all elements of damages in a particular case.
Individuals that are involved in an automobile accident in Massachusetts and have suffered personal injuries should contact Attorney
Daniel J. Cardinal at Franklin Law Group MA at (617)277-3477 or go to the website at: https://FranklinLawGroupMA.com
See what attorney Cardinal's clients have to say about him at: https://FranklinLawGroupMA.com/testimonials
Attorney Cardinal has been practicing personal injury law and automobile insurance law for over 30 years. "I pride myself on providing personal, one on one service, to each of my clients from the start of their claim until the resolution of their claim." Attorney Cardinal’s success is their success.
Franklin Law Group MA, LLC
1 Fisher Street
Franklin, MA 02038 https://FranklinLawGroupMA.com
Google My Business: https://g.page/r/Cd8mvT31i-v7EAE
617-277-3477 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hkc.attorney
Instagram: franklinlawgroup
Daniel J. Cardinal
Franklin Law Group MA, LLC
+1 617-277-3477
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook