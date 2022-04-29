Blockverse's Augmented Reality (AR) Crypto Treasure Hunt Will Include Garlicoin (WGRLC)
A new partnership with the Garlicoin Federation will introduce WGRLC crypto tokens to Blockverse's mobile-accessible Metaverse treasure hunt.
We can hardly wait for the Blockverse mobile app to finish baking, so we can slip some buttery goodness into those treasure chests”WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO Erik Daniel Garcia announced Blockverse has established a partnership with cryptocurrency project Garlicoin. Per the agreement, the Garlicoin Federation will contribute WGRLC tokens, the Binance Smart Chain wrapped version of the mainnet Garlicoin. The tokens contributed are allocated exclusively to Blockverse’s augmented reality (AR) mobile application.
— Garlicoin Federation Spokesperson
The Blockverse AR metaverse application is an in-development “play to earn” (P2E) mobile game that will allow users to discover and claim treasure chests filled with cryptocurrency. Partnering cryptocurrency projects, including Garlicoin, will have their crypto tokens “airdropped” in virtual treasure chests to various locations around the world. Players will use an in-app radar and their smartphone’s camera to navigate to the treasure chests and claim the cryptocurrency.
Garlicoin started as a “meme coin” in 2018, and has received support from their r/garlicoin subreddit community of nearly one hundred thousand subscribers. The coin is a fork of Litecoin (LTC). As described on Garlicoin’s Wiki, “Garlicoin is a garlic-themed decentralized cryptocurrency, with an ASIC resistant proof of work algorithm and rapid difficulty readjustment, intended to be mined on consumer-grade hardware.”
“We can hardly wait for the Blockverse mobile app to finish baking, so we can slip some buttery goodness into those treasure chests,” said a spokesperson from the Garlicoin Federation.
Blockverse’s Garcia said the agreement specifies, “One hundred percent of the cryptocurrency tokens contributed by the Garlicoin Foundation are for player discovery within the Blockverse mobile application.”
