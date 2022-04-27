DHHL News Release: Traffic Calming Measures for Nānākuli Valley Scheduled

(Nānākuli, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), in partnership with the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and their contactor GP Roadway Solutions, will begin installing the first phase of traffic calming measures in Nānākuli Valley from Monday, May 2, 2022, through Friday, May 13, 2022, weather permitting.

The project to address excessive speeding in the subdivision will begin with the installation of speed tables on Nānākuli Avenue and Haleakala Avenue and a raised crosswalk across the makai crossing of Haleakala Avenue at Opuhe Street. The project also includes new signage and striping associated with installing the speed tables and raised crosswalk.

Area residents should expect construction noise and slower traffic conditions Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. during the scheduled construction period.

Future phases of DHHL’s Nānākuli Traffic Calming Project will include striped bulb-outs, speed radars, flashing beacons, new traffic signs, and changes to the bike and parking lanes.

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.

