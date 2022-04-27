New attorneys to take state and federal oaths April 29

TOPEKA—Applicants who successfully passed the Kansas bar examination will be sworn in as Kansas attorneys in an in-person ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 29, in the Supreme Court courtroom in the Kansas Judicial Center. New attorneys can choose to be sworn in Friday in the in-person ceremony, or at another time by a state or federal judge.

Chief Justice Marla Luckert will swear in new attorneys. District Judge Toby Crouse, U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas, will administer the federal oath to those who want to be admitted to the federal courts. New attorneys New attorneys eligible to be sworn in, listed alphabetically by county are: Cowley Lindell Crowe, Arkansas City

Crawford

Matthew Bonner, Frontenac

Douglas

James McSweyn, Lawrence Crystal Moe, Lawrence

Grant

Braxton Moral, Ulysses

Johnson

Davide Iacobelli, Lenexa Ashley Reece, Olathe Meghan Gulvas, Overland Park Susan Juhl, Overland Park Brandon MacDonald, Overland Park Sebastian Randolph, Overland Park Jameson O’Connor, Prairie Village

Riley

Jamie Sheik, Manhattan

Sedgwick

Ima-Fabiola Odeyemi, Wichita Erica Ramstad-Whitsell, Wichita Jessica Timm, Wichita Samuel Walenz, Wichita

Shawnee

Jordan Cooper, Topeka Tymber Long, Topeka Marisol Rio-Duarte, Topeka Daniel Sloan, Topeka Carolyn Smith, Topeka Victoria Toothaker, Topeka

Wyandotte

Alexandra Irwin, Kansas City

Illinois

Rebecca Aumann-Dix, Chicago

Missouri

Virginia Davis, Kansas City Belen Meyers, Kansas City Bradley, Taylor, Kansas City Edwin Sullivan, Osage Beach

Texas

Arati Moses, Texas