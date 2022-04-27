Submit Release
News Search

There were 720 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,064 in the last 365 days.

Max Spann to Auction 18 Beach Block Lots in Atlantic City

Atlantic City, NJ

Aerial Map

Southeast Inlet

Economic Opportunity Zone Properties to be sold Absolute, regardless of price

Bid your price for these lots in the northeast corner of the city, they are cleared and ready for redevelopment.”
— Bob Dann, Auctioneer for Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, USA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Co. is pleased to announce an Absolute Auction of 18 beach block lots in Atlantic City being sold individually in an online only Auction concluding on Thursday, May 26th, 2022 at 11:00AM. All lots will be guaranteed sold regardless of price. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann phone app.

The beach block lots are located in the Southeast Inlet of Atlantic City and are adjacent to the Ocean Casino Resort and just steps from the Boardwalk, Beach and Ocean. Zoning for the properties is Resort Commercial and LH2 or Lighthouse 2 with public water and sewer. The property is also close to the future Showboat Casino, a 103,000-square-foot Island Waterpark.

“Bid your price for these lots in the northeast corner of the city, they are cleared and ready for redevelopment,” said Bob Dann, Auctioneer and Executive Vice President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “May 26th is going to be a great day here in the City of Atlantic City for some lucky bidders.”

Property Previews are scheduled from 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022. Our auction specialists will be on location at 205 South Victoria Avenue, Atlantic City. The Online Auction will conclude on Thursday, May 26th, at 11:00 AM. To receive the Property Information Package with additional property details and online bidding instructions, register today at www.maxspann.com.

Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company is America’s premier real estate auction and advisory company and has been an industry leader in accelerated marketing for more than 50 years. The company's Accelerated Auction Marketing Program creates urgency in the marketplace and allows sellers to control the terms and the timing of the sale of their real estate assets. Learn more at www.maxspann.com/

Max Spann Jr.
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co
908-735-9191
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Max Spann to Auction 18 Beach Block Lots in Atlantic City

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.