Max Spann to Auction 18 Beach Block Lots in Atlantic City
Economic Opportunity Zone Properties to be sold Absolute, regardless of price
Bid your price for these lots in the northeast corner of the city, they are cleared and ready for redevelopment.”ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, USA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Co. is pleased to announce an Absolute Auction of 18 beach block lots in Atlantic City being sold individually in an online only Auction concluding on Thursday, May 26th, 2022 at 11:00AM. All lots will be guaranteed sold regardless of price. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann phone app.
The beach block lots are located in the Southeast Inlet of Atlantic City and are adjacent to the Ocean Casino Resort and just steps from the Boardwalk, Beach and Ocean. Zoning for the properties is Resort Commercial and LH2 or Lighthouse 2 with public water and sewer. The property is also close to the future Showboat Casino, a 103,000-square-foot Island Waterpark.
“Bid your price for these lots in the northeast corner of the city, they are cleared and ready for redevelopment,” said Bob Dann, Auctioneer and Executive Vice President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “May 26th is going to be a great day here in the City of Atlantic City for some lucky bidders.”
Property Previews are scheduled from 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022. Our auction specialists will be on location at 205 South Victoria Avenue, Atlantic City. The Online Auction will conclude on Thursday, May 26th, at 11:00 AM. To receive the Property Information Package with additional property details and online bidding instructions, register today at www.maxspann.com.
Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company is America’s premier real estate auction and advisory company and has been an industry leader in accelerated marketing for more than 50 years. The company's Accelerated Auction Marketing Program creates urgency in the marketplace and allows sellers to control the terms and the timing of the sale of their real estate assets. Learn more at www.maxspann.com/
