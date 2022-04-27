Bridge Inspections Tomorrow on I-83 Near Harrisburg in Dauphin County

04/27/2022

Lane restrictions in both directions of I-83 between Exits 48 and 50

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that there will be lane restrictions tomorrow on Interstate 83 near Harrisburg so a contractor can inspect the I-83 bridges spanning Londonderry Road and Megoulas Boulevard.

Weather permitting, this work will be performed tomorrow, Thursday, April 28, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The inside (left) lanes in I-83 will be closed in both directions between Union Deposit Road (Exit 48) and Route 22 (Exit 50)

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

