Bridge Inspections Tomorrow on I-83 Near Harrisburg in Dauphin County

04/27/2022

Lane restrictions in both directions of I-83 between Exits 48 and 50

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that there will be lane restrictions tomorrow on Interstate 83 near Harrisburg so a contractor can inspect the I-83 bridges spanning Londonderry Road and Megoulas Boulevard.

Weather permitting, this work will be performed tomorrow, Thursday, April 28, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The inside (left) lanes in I-83 will be closed in both directions between Union Deposit Road (Exit 48) and Route 22 (Exit 50)

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.

