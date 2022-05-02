Blockverse Partners with GEMMA to Provide Play-To-Earn Crypto Rewards for Users of Their Mobile Application
GEMMA will contribute GXT tokens for player discovery within Blockverse’s augmented reality (AR) metaverse cryptocurrency treasure hunt.
The Blockverse crypto treasurer hunt will offer an exciting way to introduce new people to GXT tokens and our fantastic community.”WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erik Daniel Garcia, CEO of Blockverse, announced a new partnership with GEMMA. The company will contribute Binance Smart Chain based GEMMA Extending Tech (GXT) cryptocurrency tokens for discovery by players of Blockverse’s augmented reality (AR) mobile application.
The Blockverse AR metaverse application is an in-development play-to-earn (P2E) mobile game that will allow users to discover and claim treasure chests filled with cryptocurrency. Partnering cryptocurrency projects like GEMMA will have their crypto tokens “airdropped” in virtual treasure chests to various locations around the world. Players will use an in-app radar and their smartphone’s camera to navigate to the treasure chests and claim the rewards.
GEMMA started out with a focus on using blockchain in the diamond trading business. In 2019, they launched a marketplace that allows users to purchase diamonds with GXT tokens. In 2020, they began incorporating NFTs into their genuine product certification process for diamonds. Today, GEMMA operates as a blockchain development and service company. GEMMA is developing their own mainnet and NFT platforms like cryptostone.io and a P2E NFT game (Mining Hunter).
GEMMA offers both Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) versions of their GXT token. GEMMA has allocated the BSC version of GXT for Blockverse player rewards.
Jay Koh, CEO of GEMMA, said, “The Blockverse crypto treasure hunt will offer an exciting way to introduce new people to GXT tokens and our fantastic community.”
Garcia said, “Like all tokens contributed to Blockverse by crypto projects, one hundred percent of the GXT will go to the players.”
