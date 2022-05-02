Submit Release
News Search

There were 275 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,091 in the last 365 days.

Blockverse Partners with GEMMA to Provide Play-To-Earn Crypto Rewards for Users of Their Mobile Application

Partnership banner featuring logos of Blockverse and GEMMA with planets in the background and two hands comprised of network nodes sharking hands

Blockverse's worldwide crypto treasure hunt will include GEMMA's GXT token.

Blockverse company logo

Blockverse—A Multi-Planetary Blockchain Metaverse

GEMMA will contribute GXT tokens for player discovery within Blockverse’s augmented reality (AR) metaverse cryptocurrency treasure hunt.

The Blockverse crypto treasurer hunt will offer an exciting way to introduce new people to GXT tokens and our fantastic community.”
— Jay Koh, CEO of GEMMA
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erik Daniel Garcia, CEO of Blockverse, announced a new partnership with GEMMA. The company will contribute Binance Smart Chain based GEMMA Extending Tech (GXT) cryptocurrency tokens for discovery by players of Blockverse’s augmented reality (AR) mobile application.

The Blockverse AR metaverse application is an in-development play-to-earn (P2E) mobile game that will allow users to discover and claim treasure chests filled with cryptocurrency. Partnering cryptocurrency projects like GEMMA will have their crypto tokens “airdropped” in virtual treasure chests to various locations around the world. Players will use an in-app radar and their smartphone’s camera to navigate to the treasure chests and claim the rewards.

GEMMA started out with a focus on using blockchain in the diamond trading business. In 2019, they launched a marketplace that allows users to purchase diamonds with GXT tokens. In 2020, they began incorporating NFTs into their genuine product certification process for diamonds. Today, GEMMA operates as a blockchain development and service company. GEMMA is developing their own mainnet and NFT platforms like cryptostone.io and a P2E NFT game (Mining Hunter).

GEMMA offers both Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) versions of their GXT token. GEMMA has allocated the BSC version of GXT for Blockverse player rewards.

Jay Koh, CEO of GEMMA, said, “The Blockverse crypto treasure hunt will offer an exciting way to introduce new people to GXT tokens and our fantastic community.”

Garcia said, “Like all tokens contributed to Blockverse by crypto projects, one hundred percent of the GXT will go to the players.”

Follow @bv_metaverse on Twitter and join the Blockverse Discord server to stay up to date on all future developments.

Erik Daniel Garcia
Blockverse
+1 310-499-3915
info@blockverse.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Blockverse Partners with GEMMA to Provide Play-To-Earn Crypto Rewards for Users of Their Mobile Application

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.