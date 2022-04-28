JORDILIGHT UNVEILS NEW INVESTOR NEBO HOLDING
Futuristic flashlight company gets financial infusionAMMAN, JORDAN, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JORDILIGHT founder Robert Y. Haddad announces his company’s latest investor, which will empower the company to further disrupt the flashlight industry. Nebo Holding, a family-owned investment firm in the U.S. and U.A.E. has focused in financing endeavors in real estate, agriculture, and food manufacturing. They have decided to break into the technology sphere with its investment in JORDILIGHT.
Nebo Holding has been looking to expand into funding tech and JORDLIGHT is expecting inevitable growth as one of the industry’s most versatile flashlights. It’s clear, once people try JORDILIGHT for professional or personal use, it’s a utility tool you can’t imagine living without.
JORDILIGHT’s champion product is the multi-dimensional flashlight and app that connect users to high-tech, lifesaving technology. With a U-Shaped hands-free design that is attachable to the head, clothing or vehicle, the flashlight can illuminate any area, dry or wet, on land or sea. The waterproof technology allows the light to function up to 50 meters under water while the flexibility function keeps it working in any tight and hard-to-see space. A built-in e-compass not only helps with navigation, but also detects if a user falls or has an accident and automatically alerts a pre-saved contact on the app to make rescue efficient, even in remote areas.
With the investment of an undisclosed amount from Nebo Holding and two angel investors, JORDILIGHT will be implementing large scale marketing and sales initiatives, focusing on building product stock for the JORDILIGHT flashlight and its accessories and supporting manufacturing costs.
“We are incredibly excited to expand the JORDILIGHT product and bring more explorers, laborers, military and professionals closer to their most out-of-reach expeditions and projects. Working with Nebo Holding will help us to reach our goals to transcend the flashlight category not just into a useful tool, but a lifesaving one,” Haddad said.
