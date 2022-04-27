PennDOT Invites Public to Comment on I-80 Nescopeck Creek Bridges Replacement

Environmental Assessment, online project materials available for review with in-person hearing scheduled for May 12.

Dunmore, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), will host a Public Hearing and receive public comment in-person, online and by mail on an Environmental Assessment (EA) prepared for the I-80 Nescopeck Creek Bridges Project in Luzerne County.

The I-80 Nescopeck Creek Bridges Project is a candidate for bridge tolling through the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (MBP3) Initiative, as part of the PennDOT Pathways Program.

The Pathways program seeks to identify potential alternative funding solutions for transportation in the state. Under the initiative, tolls collected would be used for the replacement bridges' construction, maintenance and operation.

The in-person Public Hearing will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 12, 2022, at the Nescopeck Township Social Hall, 510 Zenith Road in Nescopeck. An open house display on the project will begin at 3:30 p.m. with public testimony starting at 4:30 p.m. All materials that will be presented during the open house, including a project overview, maps, low-income tolling details, diversion route improvements and EA documents, are available online and accessible on-demand at www.penndot.pa.gov/i80Nescopeck from April 27 to May 27, 2022.

PennDOT and FHWA encourage the public to review and comment on the EA during this 30-day period. The EA will be available at physical locations listed at the end of this news release and online until 11:59 p.m. on May 27. All comments will receive equal consideration regardless of the method of submission, whether they are provided verbally in person, in writing, via email, through U.S. mail or by way of a form on the online hearing page.

The EA, prepared in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act, examines the significance of potential impacts to natural, social, economic, and cultural resources from this project and alternatives under consideration. It will determine whether an Environmental Impact Statement would be prepared, or a Finding of No Significant Impacts would be issued.

The I-80 Nescopeck Creek Bridges, which cross Nescopeck Creek in Luzerne County, are aging and do not meet current design standards. The purpose of the project is to provide a sustainable travel way/crossing that accommodates interstate highway freight and mobility and to provide a safe and efficient highway for motorists over Nescopeck Creek.

As previously announced in advance of a public meeting on this project in November and December 2021, PennDOT will pursue one-way tolling at Nescopeck Creek, meaning traffic would only be tolled westbound at this location.

The public has numerous options to provide comments on this EA:

Public testimony will be received at the in-person hearing before an audience with a stenographer. Those providing testimony are asked to register in advance at www.penndot.pa.gov/i80Nescopeck or by calling 570-218-3559. Oral testimony will be limited to five minutes per participant and the number of slots will depend on available time.

Individuals may provide testimony privately in a separate hearing room with a stenographer.

Written comments may be brought to the in-person hearing, completed at the event and deposited in a comment box, or mailed to: PennDOT District 4, Attn: I-80 Nescopeck Creek Bridges Project, 55 Keystone Industrial Park, Dunmore, PA 18512.

Comments may be emailed to i80Nescopeck@pa.gov.

The public may provide comments through the form available online at www.penndot.pa.gov/i80Nescopeck.

Comment forms will be provided at the in-person Public Hearing and at locations where the EA is available for review.

The locations where the public can review a physical copy of the EA documents are:

McBride Memorial Library, 500 N. Market St., Berwick, PA 18603

Nescopeck Township Office, 429 Berwick Hazleton Highway, Nescopeck, PA 18635

Hazleton Area Public Library – Nuremberg Branch, 45 Brush St., Nuremberg, PA 18241

PennDOT District 4, 55 Keystone Industrial Park, Dunmore, PA 18512

FHWA Pa. Division, 228 Walnut St., Room 508, Harrisburg, PA 17101

The public hearing location is in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. Anyone requiring additional information or special assistance to participate in the hearing can reach out via the project email at i80Nescopeck@pa.gov or hotline number, 570-218-3559, by April 27 to coordinate arrangements.

Those who would like to request translation services can reach out via the project email at i80Nescopeck@pa.gov or hotline number 570-218-3559.

Si usted desea solicitar servicios de traducción, por favor contacte al correo electrónico del proyecto i80Nescopeck@pa.gov o llame a la línea directa del proyecto 570-218-3559.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, 570-963-4044

