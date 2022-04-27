Shera Token - The Next-gen Blockchain Based Ecosystem Witnesses 99.89% Rise Within 24 Hours Of New Contract Listing

/EIN News/ -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shera Token is currently available in the market to trade on Pancake swap, LBank & XT with an updated and new contract. Within 24 hours of the new and updated contract listing Shera has been the top gainer on coin marketcap with over 99.89% growth rate. It is due to the strong community that is rapidly growing and actively developing.

Shera Token is the next-generation blockchain-based ecosystem dedicated to developing interconnected products in DeFi, crypto education, advanced gaming system, and NFT applications. Although many skeptics around the world are saying that blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies are nothing more than a bubble, the growing data suggests otherwise. Shera believes the principles of decentralization, transparency, privacy, and security imply that blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies are here to stay and are still just in their infancy.



Shera aims to create a one-stop-shop where people can access all these great products and features and make the most from their crypto holdings and investments. Shera is an ecosystem that creates a safe and exciting space for its users by combining advanced modern tools, advanced DeFi tools, crypto education, P2E games & advanced metaverse tech. With one unique account on Shera, users will have access to the full functionalities within the platform.



Shera has several unique features and meets the most different expectations and preferences of both newcomers and experienced users. Users will have one central account linked with the token currency, giving them access to our ecosystem's unique features. The Shera ecosystem is powered by $SHR Tokens, hosted on Binance Smart Chain.





Shera is currently trading with an updated contract, this step has been taken due to benefit the ever rising community in terms of having more speed towards reaching our tasks, provide better tokenomics, for betterment of future projects as per roadmap. Shera tokens will also be applying for a blockchain license in Estonia during the next quarter.

Shera is an ecosystem that creates a safe and exciting space for its users by combining advanced modern tools, advanced DeFi tools, crypto education, P2E games & advanced metaverse tech. With one unique account on Shera, users will have access to the full functionalities within the platform. The Shera ecosystem has projects such as NFT’S Marketplace, Game-fi & Metaverse, Shera Swap, Shera Dext, Shera Bazaar. Shera token aims to create a 1 billion $ economy by 2024.

Buying shera token SHR is as easy as it could be, open an account on Lbank, XT and purchase Shera . Incase of any queries you could reach out to anyone at contact@sheratokens.com

Shera is now listed and available to trade on various sites like XT, Lbank, coingecko & Coinmarket cap.



To buy shera, log onto https://sheratokens.com/

Nawaf Al-Qahtani sheratokens@gmail.com