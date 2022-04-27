Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market Worth US$ 1524.38 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 7.3% CAGR | The Brainy Insights

Biodegradability, non-toxic to people, long-term effect, and wide-spread coverage are some primary features driving the growth of global IPM pheromones market forward.

As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global integrated pest management pheromones market is expected to grow from USD 753.52 million in 2020 to usd 1524.38 million by 2030, at a cagr of 7.3% during the forecast period 2021-2030.



Chemical compounds secreted by insects in the surroundings are known as pheromones. The pheromones are emitted to notify or signal their other mates about a food source. As a result, these pheromones serve as a means of communication amongst the insects that are dispersed over the field.



IPM (integrated pest management) is a system or approach for preventing pest damage in farm fields. It is a method of reducing pest populations to tolerable levels by balancing the use of cultural, biological, and chemical processes that are ecologically friendly, economically viable, and socially acceptable. IPM pheromones are synthesised pheromones that closely resemble naturally released pheromones. As a result, it aids in the healthy growth of crops.



In the agricultural field, there is a growing demand for pheromones. Biodegradability, non-toxic to people, long-term effect, and wide-spread coverage are some of the variables that contribute to this. These all reasons play a role in propelling the global IPM pheromones market forward. Horticulture and storage facilities are two end-use areas that help drive the global IPM pheromones market.



Key players operating in the global integrated pest management pheromones market are Agrisense BCS Ltd, Novagrica, Shin-Etsu Chemicals, Indore Biotech Inputs and Research Pvt. Ltd., International Pheromone Systems Ltd (IPS), Russell IPM, Pheromone Chemicals, Ponalab, Trécé, Inc. and Suterra LLC among others. To enhance their market position in the global Integrated Pest Management Pheromones market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.



The sex pheromones segment dominated the market with a market share of around 58% and a market value of around 437.04 million in 2020.



The product segment is divided into aggregation, sex, alarm. The sex pheromones segment dominated the market with a market share of around 58% and a market value of around 437.04 million in 2020 because of government agriculture initiatives. The increase in research and development is expected to propel the segment forward. The application segment is divided into agriculture, forestry, storage facilities, horticulture.



The agriculture segment is expected to grow at a 7.6% CAGR over the forecast period.



The application segment is divided into agriculture, forestry, storage facilities, horticulture. The agriculture segment is the most common application for IPM pheromones, and it is expected to grow at a 7.6% CAGR over the forecast period. The growing trend of sustainable farming, combined with stricter laws on pesticide use around the world, is expected to stimulate demand for IPM pheromones in this market.



The monitoring and detection market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.



The mode of application segment is divided into mass trapping, monitoring & detection, mating disruption, others. Over the forecast period, the monitoring and detection market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR. This technique is considered the initial stage in pest control because it aids in determining the type and quantity of pests present in the field. It is also regarded as one of the early warning detection programs, in which monitoring logs are employed to examine pest data.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market



• North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



North America region emerged as the largest market for the global integrated pest management pheromones market with a market share of around 36.9% and a market value of around 278.05 billion in 2020. Improved technology, including as IPM, chemical and biofertilizers, and grain elevators, have begun to be adopted by farmers in North America. Many farmers have been forced to implement integrated pest management techniques for crop protection due to a growing demand for effective pest management strategies to develop specialized crops. The federal government of Canada's adoption of the precision farming effort to develop environmentally and economically friendly practices is projected to provide opportunities for the market over the forecast period.



The global integrated pest management pheromones market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



