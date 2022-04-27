Ground Handling Software Market Worth $4.43Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 5.9% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The ground handling software market size is expected to grow from $2.95 billion in 2021 to $4.43 billion by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028.

/EIN News/ -- New York, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Ground Handling Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Airport Class (Class I, Class II, Class III, and Class IV), Application (Terminal Side, Airside, and Landside), and Software Type [Passenger Boarding & Departure Control, Baggage Management, Automated Cargo & Load Control, GSE Tracking (Telemetry), Ramp Management]”, the global ground handling software market growth is driven by the growing investments toward the construction of newer airports, as well as the expansion of existing airports are driving the ground handling services industry, the escalating ground handling activities demand software-based solutions to ease the operations, which is catalyzing the demand for products offered by various software developers. The market is dominated by terminal side segment in 2020, which accounted for ~ 46.9%.





The Sample Pages Showcases Content Structure and Nature of Information Included in This Research Study Which Presents A Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009709/







Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 2.95 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 4.43 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 174 No. Tables 88 No. of Charts & Figures 88 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Airport Class, Application, and Software Type Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Ground Handling Software Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Leading players in the global ground handling software market include Arepo Solutions Ltd., Avtura Ltd., Damarel Systems International Ltd., Inform GmbH, Quantum Aviation Solutions, Quonext, Resa Airport Data Systems, SITA, Topsystem Systemhaus GmbH, and Wiseleap. Several other companies are functioning in the market and are contributing substantial revenues to propel the ground handling software market during the forecast period.





Schedule A Pre-Sale Discussion with The Author Team in A Slot That You Prefer to Address Queries on Scope of The Study, Customization, Introduction to Research Methodology, Assistance on Technologies and Market Definitions: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00009709/







In 2021, SITA completed the acquisition of safety Line S.A.S., a digital solution provider for aviation safety and efficiency. This acquisition strategy is expected to enhance SITA's portfolio of Digital Day of Operations and reduce its carbon footprint by taking sustainable steps in the near future.

The aviation industry is one of the fast-changing industries, and several governments, airport authorities, and technology developers are enabling the industry to witness a continuous rise. The adoption of technologies among airports is maximum in Asia Pacific due to the fact that the governments and airport authorities in different countries in the region are investing huge amounts toward the advancements of airports. The demand for technologically advanced solutions for applications at airports has led to the rise in the commercialization of the smart airport concept. China leads the path in developing the world’s first completely smart airport, the Daxing airport in Beijing. The US$ 11 billion airport showcases technologies such as facial screening, robotic operation, and others. A few other smart airports across the world are the Singapore Changi Airport (Singapore), the Seoul Incheon Airport (South Korea), Tokyo Haneda Airport (Japan), Hong Kong International Airport (Hong Kong), Doha Hamad International Airport (Qatar), Munich Airport (Germany), and London Heathrow Airport (UK).

Several other airports in the current scenario are keen on adopting and embracing similar technologies and building intelligent or smart airports. The development of smart airports demands high-end technologies and software for managing numerous operations ranging from baggage handling to passenger boarding to cargo handling. The demand for the construction of smarter airports is generating enormous demand for robust software-based solutions, which are expected to support the ground handling software market during the forecast period.





Click Here to Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on Our Latest Research Reports. We Offer Student, Enterprise, and Special Periodic Discounts to Our Clientele. Please Fill the Form to Know DISCOUNTED PRICE







The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the European countries, including Italy, Spain, France, and Germany, with Italy being the most affected. In 2020, the countries in Europe experienced the worst situation in terms of economy and consumer spending due to the pandemic. The air transport business is one of the important businesses in the European countries, and the outbreak of COVID-19 across the region has affected the entire business. The revenue generated from airports contributes a significant share of the GDP of every European country. However, the airports in the region are witnessing a continual stall in revenues, as operations have been suspended for regular passenger flights. Owing to the temporary termination of airport operations (except cargo business and repatriation), the revenue generation for end users has fallen drastically, which would take a longer time to normalize. However, it is expected that, with the start of construction projects, the demand for technologically advanced systems and software will grow drastically in the coming years.

Capitalization in Airport IT Infrastructure to Boost Ground Handling Software Market Growth:

As airports across the world continue to experience a surge in their operations due to a significant increase in air passenger traffic and cargo volumes, the demand for robust information technology (IT) solutions escalates. To maintain a pace with the growing number of passengers and cargo volumes, airports in developing and developed countries are emphasizing heavily on respective IT infrastructure. With strong governmental support, maximum airports across the globe have undertaken digital transformation strategies, which is boost the IT infrastructure year on year. This is generating significant demand for robust software that facilitate the airport managers with crucial insights and analysis for future operations. This factor supports the ground handling software market growth.





Have A 15-Minute-Long Discussion with The Lead Research Analyst and Author of The Report in A Time Slot Decided by You. You Will Be Briefed About the Contents of The Report and Queries Regarding the Scope of The Document Will Be Addressed as Well: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00009709







Ground Handling Software Market: Sector Overview

Ground Handling Software Market analysis by software type, the ground handling software market is segmented into passenger boarding and departure control software, baggage management software, security management software, automated cargo and load control software, GSE tracking (telemetry) software, and ramp management software.

The passenger boarding and departure control segment led the ground handling software market in 2020. The passenger boarding and departure control process is an extensive and laborious job for airline and airport staff. The entire process requires substantial human involvement and involves various paperwork. The risk of mistakes and faults is inevitable in human involvement and pertaining to this, the airlines and airports are increasingly emphasizing the procurement of software solutions to mitigate the risks. A software-based passenger boarding and departure control solutions offer real-time passenger validation, comprehensive boarding, and performance analysis reports, reduced boarding time, and enhanced accuracy and security of the process, resulting in the growth of the ground handling software market.





Immediate Delivery of Our Off-The-Shelf Reports and Prebooking of Upcoming Research Studies, Through Flexible and Convenient Payment Methods: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00009709/



















Browse Adjoining Reports:

Smart Airport Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By System (Security System, Communication and Network Systems, Endpoint Devices, Data Storage, Software); Application (Terminal Side, Airside, Landside); Airport Class (Class I, Class II, Class III, Class IV) and Geography

Aerospace Ground Handling System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By System (Aircraft ground handling systems, Cargo ground handling systems, Passenger ground handling systems.); Services (Ramp services, On-ramp aircraft services, Onboard services, Passenger services, Field operation services.); Equipment (Tow bars, Push-back tractors , GPU, Loaders, Dollies, Belts, Tractors, Transporters, Forklifts) and Geography

Airport Information System Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by System (Weather Monitoring System, Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC), Flight Information Display System, and Passenger Check-In & Boarding); Airport (Class A Airports, Class B Airports, Class C Airports, and Class D Airports); Application (Ground Handling, Finance & Operations, Security, Maintenance, and Others); End User (Passenger Systems, and Non-Passenger Systems)

Airside Service Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Service Type (Ramp Handling, Ground Handling, Aircraft Maintenance, Fuel and Oil Handling, Traffic Control, Others); Application Area (Commercial Airports, Military Airports) and Geography

Advanced Airport Technologies Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Airport Communications, Airport Management Software, Car Parking Systems, Airport Digital Signage Systems, Landing Aids Guidance and Lighting, Passenger Baggage and Cargo Handling Control Systems, Others); Airport Class (Class I, Class II, Class III, Class IV) and Geography

Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Radio, Satellite); Equipment (Data Acquisition Unit, Telemetry Transmitters, Flight Termination Receivers, Others); Application (Aircraft, Spacecraft, UAVs, Others) and Geography

Baggage Handling System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Modes of Transport (Airport, Marine, Railway); Solution (Check-In, Screening and Load, Conveying and Sorting, Unload and Reclaim); Tracking Technology (Barcode System, RFID System) and Geography

Baggage Conveyor System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Conveyor System, Sorting Device, Scanners, Destination Coded Vehicles); System Type (Delivery Conveyor, Injection Conveyor, Queue Conveyor, Extended Queue Conveyor); Airport Type (Class I, Class II, Class III, Class IV) and Geography

















About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: