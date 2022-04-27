Food Robotics Market - Technology & Vendor Assessment (Vendor Summary Profiles, Strategies, Capabilities & Product Mapping & Regional Economic Analysis) by MDC Research

The global Food Robotics market size is projected to reach approximately USD 5.6 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food robotics is the employment of robots in food processing for a speedy and efficient process. The food manufacturing industry has evolved into complex packaging, sorting, preparing, cooking, and palletizing processes. Robotics have increased industrial productivity, and their incorporation has improved time and space usage while also improving safety and cleanliness. Robots are mostly utilized for cutting, dispensing, and casing food, as well as feed placement, product placement in containers, and categorization, in food manufacturing. Latest developments also include order picking, an automated process that allows a customer or employee to place an order electronically. The food robot will fill that specific order.

Robots' packaging of food items, which needs speed and consistency, provides significant efficiency gains. Intelligent vision systems on robots allow for extremely precise product placement on a belt conveyor. Sorting by shape, color, or size uses the visual system of robots.





Drivers



Growing Demand for Digitalization in Food Industry



Digitalization is the use of modern digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, IT/OT convergence, 3D printing, big data analytics, digital twins, and automation technologies to improve business operations. AI and IoT help companies achieve high levels of food safety, reduce waste, improve traceability, and lower risks and costs in the many stages of food processing and packaging. Digitalization has emerged as a crucial facilitator for automation in recent years. AI improves employee productivity, which raises operational productivity. In the food and beverage industry, several regulations govern digitalization. The Food Safety Modernization Act, for example, requires food firms to upgrade and update their methods utilizing ERP systems in accordance with the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) codes. Meanwhile, the utilization of 3D printing technology for research, testing, and development is expected to boost mass production acceptability.

Prominent players in the global Food Robotics market are



Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), ABB Group(Switzerland), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), Rockwell Automation Inc. (US), Fanuc Corporation (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Yasakawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Staubli International AG (Switzerland), STAUBLI INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (Switzerland), Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Japan), Denso Corporation (Japan), Ellison Technologies Inc. (US), Fuji Robotics (Japan), Moley Robotics (UK), Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation (Japan), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Asic Robotics AG (Switzerland), Apex Automation & Robotics (Australia), Aurotek Corporation (Taiwan), Universal Robots A/S (Denmark), and Bastian Solutions LLC (US).

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

Food Robotics Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Food Robotics Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Food Robotics Market Sizing, Analysis Tables





Vendor Profiles Covered

All Major Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 companies are covered in this Food Robotics Market report (25 Vendor Profiles)

